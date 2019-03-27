All apartments in Bel Air North
Find more places like 1659 LIVINGSTON DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bel Air North, MD
/
1659 LIVINGSTON DRIVE
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM

1659 LIVINGSTON DRIVE

1659 Livingston Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bel Air North
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1659 Livingston Drive, Bel Air North, MD 21015

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
Large and spacious EOG town home for rent in the heart of Bel Air. 4 bedroom/3.5 bathroom home with fully finished basement. 4th bedroom and full bathroom located in basement for extra privacy. 2 car garage. Beautiful open floor plan on main floor. Gourmet kitchen with gorgeous granite and large island. Kitchen opens up to lots of sunlight in the breakfast room. Breakfast room and open office adorns gas fireplace. Living area also has gas fireplace. Master bedroom with walk in closet and deluxe master bathroom. Laundry on 2nd floor for extra convenience. Close to major shopping, highways and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1659 LIVINGSTON DRIVE have any available units?
1659 LIVINGSTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air North, MD.
What amenities does 1659 LIVINGSTON DRIVE have?
Some of 1659 LIVINGSTON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1659 LIVINGSTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1659 LIVINGSTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1659 LIVINGSTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1659 LIVINGSTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air North.
Does 1659 LIVINGSTON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1659 LIVINGSTON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1659 LIVINGSTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1659 LIVINGSTON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1659 LIVINGSTON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1659 LIVINGSTON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1659 LIVINGSTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1659 LIVINGSTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1659 LIVINGSTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1659 LIVINGSTON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1659 LIVINGSTON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1659 LIVINGSTON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bel Air North 2 BedroomsBel Air North Apartments with Garages
Bel Air North Apartments with GymsBel Air North Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Bel Air North Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLancaster, PAAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Odenton, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDBel Air South, MDSeverna Park, MDLake Shore, MDAnnapolis Neck, MDGrantley, PA
Overlea, MDRiviera Beach, MDShrewsbury, PABowleys Quarters, MDEdgemere, MDFort Meade, MDWest York, PAFerndale, MDMays Chapel, MDBrookside, DESpry, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
York College of PennsylvaniaUniversity of Delaware
Towson University