1659 LIVINGSTON DRIVE

Large and spacious EOG town home for rent in the heart of Bel Air. 4 bedroom/3.5 bathroom home with fully finished basement. 4th bedroom and full bathroom located in basement for extra privacy. 2 car garage. Beautiful open floor plan on main floor. Gourmet kitchen with gorgeous granite and large island. Kitchen opens up to lots of sunlight in the breakfast room. Breakfast room and open office adorns gas fireplace. Living area also has gas fireplace. Master bedroom with walk in closet and deluxe master bathroom. Laundry on 2nd floor for extra convenience. Close to major shopping, highways and schools.