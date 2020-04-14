1614 Samantha Drive

Amenities

Available as soon as a week after approval (so existing furniture can be removed and move in cleaning can be completed), this gorgeous single family ranch home in Forest Hill boast new wood flooring, carpet, HVAC, roof and even a new washing machine! 3 bedroom 2 bath with a fantastic basement with great space both recreational as well as storage. Wonderful yard and lovely neighborhood- quiet cul-de-sac living awaits you!. Convenient to commuter paths, shopping and lots of restaurants. 625+ TransUnion, verifiable income, strong rental history or home ownership and full background check. Email today for more information or to schedule a COVID-19 safe distancing tour.