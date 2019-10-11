1310 CONOWINGO ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Nice Cape Code in Bel Air. 4 bed 2 full bath home on very spacious level lot. The upstairs area offers a large bedroom plus a sitting/office area to work in. Enclosed front porch adds to the charm of this home. Lots of storage space in the basement & a large driveway & parking area that easily fits 4 to 6 cars. LAWN MOWING AND SNOW REMOVAL IS DONE FOR YOU!