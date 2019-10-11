All apartments in Bel Air North
Bel Air North, MD
1310 CONOWINGO ROAD
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:47 AM

1310 CONOWINGO ROAD

1310 Conowingo Road · No Longer Available
Bel Air North
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Gym
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1310 Conowingo Road, Bel Air North, MD 21014

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice Cape Code in Bel Air. 4 bed 2 full bath home on very spacious level lot. The upstairs area offers a large bedroom plus a sitting/office area to work in. Enclosed front porch adds to the charm of this home. Lots of storage space in the basement & a large driveway & parking area that easily fits 4 to 6 cars. LAWN MOWING AND SNOW REMOVAL IS DONE FOR YOU!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 CONOWINGO ROAD have any available units?
1310 CONOWINGO ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air North, MD.
What amenities does 1310 CONOWINGO ROAD have?
Some of 1310 CONOWINGO ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 CONOWINGO ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1310 CONOWINGO ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 CONOWINGO ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1310 CONOWINGO ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air North.
Does 1310 CONOWINGO ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1310 CONOWINGO ROAD offers parking.
Does 1310 CONOWINGO ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1310 CONOWINGO ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 CONOWINGO ROAD have a pool?
No, 1310 CONOWINGO ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1310 CONOWINGO ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1310 CONOWINGO ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 CONOWINGO ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310 CONOWINGO ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1310 CONOWINGO ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1310 CONOWINGO ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
