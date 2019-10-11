Nice Cape Code in Bel Air. 4 bed 2 full bath home on very spacious level lot. The upstairs area offers a large bedroom plus a sitting/office area to work in. Enclosed front porch adds to the charm of this home. Lots of storage space in the basement & a large driveway & parking area that easily fits 4 to 6 cars. LAWN MOWING AND SNOW REMOVAL IS DONE FOR YOU!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1310 CONOWINGO ROAD have any available units?
1310 CONOWINGO ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air North, MD.
What amenities does 1310 CONOWINGO ROAD have?
Some of 1310 CONOWINGO ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 CONOWINGO ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1310 CONOWINGO ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.