1304 ROMAN RIDGE WAY

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

All brick front large two bedroom/two bathroom townhome waiting for you to call home! Hardwood floors, gorgeous kitchen with upgrades galore. Including a water spout pot filler above the stove. There is an extra room in the basement that is perfect for a home office or even an extra bedroom. Move in just in time to enjoy the large deck, covered patio, and flat fenced in backyard. This home is in a great location at a great price. The landlord says go ahead and paint to make it yours! Schedule a showing, fall in love, apply and move in. It's that easy!