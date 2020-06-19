5001 JUDICIAL WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage media room

Welcome home to this end unit townhome style condo in Westview South! Ground level entrance welcomes you in to beautiful wood floors and terrific open concept layout featuring large living room and gorgeous kitchen with all the bells and whistles. Also on this floor are a half bath and the attached garage entering from rear alley. Upstairs there is a large hallway with laundry. Master suite boasts a huge walk in closet, tray ceiling, deluxe master bath, and entrance to the back balcony running the width of the home. On the front are two large bedrooms with their own hall bath. Lots of storage space here and tons of natural light being on the end unit. Community clubhouse with fitness center, pool, and entertaining space. Easy access to adjoining shopping center with movie theater, restaurants, and more. Great commuter location. APPLY ONLINE: http://www.longandfoster-propertymanagement.com/rental/rental?ID=MDFR263096