Ballenger Creek, MD
5001 JUDICIAL WAY
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

5001 JUDICIAL WAY

5001 Judicial Way · No Longer Available
Location

5001 Judicial Way, Ballenger Creek, MD 21703

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Welcome home to this end unit townhome style condo in Westview South! Ground level entrance welcomes you in to beautiful wood floors and terrific open concept layout featuring large living room and gorgeous kitchen with all the bells and whistles. Also on this floor are a half bath and the attached garage entering from rear alley. Upstairs there is a large hallway with laundry. Master suite boasts a huge walk in closet, tray ceiling, deluxe master bath, and entrance to the back balcony running the width of the home. On the front are two large bedrooms with their own hall bath. Lots of storage space here and tons of natural light being on the end unit. Community clubhouse with fitness center, pool, and entertaining space. Easy access to adjoining shopping center with movie theater, restaurants, and more. Great commuter location. APPLY ONLINE: http://www.longandfoster-propertymanagement.com/rental/rental?ID=MDFR263096

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5001 JUDICIAL WAY have any available units?
5001 JUDICIAL WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ballenger Creek, MD.
What amenities does 5001 JUDICIAL WAY have?
Some of 5001 JUDICIAL WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5001 JUDICIAL WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5001 JUDICIAL WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5001 JUDICIAL WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5001 JUDICIAL WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ballenger Creek.
Does 5001 JUDICIAL WAY offer parking?
Yes, 5001 JUDICIAL WAY does offer parking.
Does 5001 JUDICIAL WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5001 JUDICIAL WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5001 JUDICIAL WAY have a pool?
Yes, 5001 JUDICIAL WAY has a pool.
Does 5001 JUDICIAL WAY have accessible units?
No, 5001 JUDICIAL WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5001 JUDICIAL WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 5001 JUDICIAL WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5001 JUDICIAL WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5001 JUDICIAL WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
