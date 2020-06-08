19011 AQUASCO ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

This beautiful home sits on 5 acres with tons of privacy. Kitchen, dinning & living room has a large open concept. Perfect for entertaining! 2 bedrooms upstairs. (1 being master w/bath). Down stairs has 1 bedroom and 1 full bath. Nice family room with french door. Large laundry/utility room. All bedrooms have nice size closets for plenty of storage. Outside has been beautifully landscaped, wooded, with open space to play in the yard. 2 storage sheds, carport and plenty of space for your outdoor cook outs. This home has a lot of space and plenty of storage.