19011 AQUASCO ROAD
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:53 PM

19011 AQUASCO ROAD

19011 Aquasco Road · (301) 884-7000
Location

19011 Aquasco Road, Baden, MD 20613

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,795

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1232 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This beautiful home sits on 5 acres with tons of privacy. Kitchen, dinning & living room has a large open concept. Perfect for entertaining! 2 bedrooms upstairs. (1 being master w/bath). Down stairs has 1 bedroom and 1 full bath. Nice family room with french door. Large laundry/utility room. All bedrooms have nice size closets for plenty of storage. Outside has been beautifully landscaped, wooded, with open space to play in the yard. 2 storage sheds, carport and plenty of space for your outdoor cook outs. This home has a lot of space and plenty of storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19011 AQUASCO ROAD have any available units?
19011 AQUASCO ROAD has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19011 AQUASCO ROAD have?
Some of 19011 AQUASCO ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19011 AQUASCO ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
19011 AQUASCO ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19011 AQUASCO ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 19011 AQUASCO ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baden.
Does 19011 AQUASCO ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 19011 AQUASCO ROAD does offer parking.
Does 19011 AQUASCO ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19011 AQUASCO ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19011 AQUASCO ROAD have a pool?
No, 19011 AQUASCO ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 19011 AQUASCO ROAD have accessible units?
No, 19011 AQUASCO ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 19011 AQUASCO ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19011 AQUASCO ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 19011 AQUASCO ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 19011 AQUASCO ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
