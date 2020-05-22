5017 Aspen Hill Rd.

Amenities

Gorgeous 3BR/3BA rancher in Rockville! The spacious living room/dining room combo has vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors. A fully equipped kitchen with tiled floors, granite countertops, and plenty of cabinet/counter space. Enjoy spending plenty of time outdoors in the fenced in backyard, private patio and fully enclosed sunroom with bar area, and two additional storage sheds! Master bedroom has double closets and a nice master bath with a stand up shower. There are two additional bedrooms and a full bath to share! The fully finished basement includes wall to wall carpeting, an additional dry bar area, a full sized third bathroom, and an additional unfinished storage space with a full sized washer and dryer. There is a three car driveway in the front of the home for added convenience.



Conveniently located to I495, I95, Rt. 200(ICC), Rt. 29, Westfield Wheaton Mall, Silver Spring and a quick commute to DC!



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



