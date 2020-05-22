All apartments in Aspen Hill
Find more places like
5017 Aspen Hill Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aspen Hill, MD
/
5017 Aspen Hill Rd
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

5017 Aspen Hill Rd

5017 Aspen Hill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aspen Hill
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

5017 Aspen Hill Road, Aspen Hill, MD 20853

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 3BR/3BA rancher in Rockville! The spacious living room/dining room combo has vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors. A fully equipped kitchen with tiled floors, granite countertops, and plenty of cabinet/counter space. Enjoy spending plenty of time outdoors in the fenced in backyard, private patio and fully enclosed sunroom with bar area, and two additional storage sheds! Master bedroom has double closets and a nice master bath with a stand up shower. There are two additional bedrooms and a full bath to share! The fully finished basement includes wall to wall carpeting, an additional dry bar area, a full sized third bathroom, and an additional unfinished storage space with a full sized washer and dryer. There is a three car driveway in the front of the home for added convenience.

Conveniently located to I495, I95, Rt. 200(ICC), Rt. 29, Westfield Wheaton Mall, Silver Spring and a quick commute to DC!

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5036316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Aspen Hill
13531 Georgia Ave
Aspen Hill, MD 20906
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5017 Aspen Hill Rd have any available units?
5017 Aspen Hill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 5017 Aspen Hill Rd have?
Some of 5017 Aspen Hill Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5017 Aspen Hill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5017 Aspen Hill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5017 Aspen Hill Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5017 Aspen Hill Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill.
Does 5017 Aspen Hill Rd offer parking?
No, 5017 Aspen Hill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5017 Aspen Hill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5017 Aspen Hill Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5017 Aspen Hill Rd have a pool?
No, 5017 Aspen Hill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5017 Aspen Hill Rd have accessible units?
No, 5017 Aspen Hill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5017 Aspen Hill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5017 Aspen Hill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5017 Aspen Hill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5017 Aspen Hill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Aspen Hill 1 BedroomsAspen Hill 2 BedroomsAspen Hill 3 BedroomsAspen Hill Apartments with BalconyAspen Hill Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDMaryland City, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFairland, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore CountyMarymount UniversityAmerican UniversityCatholic University of America