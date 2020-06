Amenities

in unit laundry all utils included walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities

All UTILITIES INCLUDED , AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY ! Come on in to this meticulously maintained 1 bed 1 bath unit. Spacious living room and separate dining room . Large Master Bedroom with a walk in closet. Washer /dryer in unit and several storage areas. Close to shopping and public transportation. Apply today !