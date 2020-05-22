All apartments in Aspen Hill
2802 CLEAR SHOT DRIVE

2802 Clear Shot Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2802 Clear Shot Drive, Aspen Hill, MD 20906

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Available July 1. Spacious and bright 3 bedroom 2 full bath condo in sought after community of Wintergate at Longmead. Hardwood floors throughout, skylight and vaulted ceiling in living room with 100 sq ft of bump out of additional living space, full size water and dryer, and inviting kitchen and breakfast bar. Bedrooms are good size. Ample parking spaces in lot, community club and pools, minutes from ICC and close to I-495 and I-95. Conveniently located near Del Marcado shopping center and minutes drive to Glenmont metro. Water included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2802 CLEAR SHOT DRIVE have any available units?
2802 CLEAR SHOT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 2802 CLEAR SHOT DRIVE have?
Some of 2802 CLEAR SHOT DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2802 CLEAR SHOT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2802 CLEAR SHOT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2802 CLEAR SHOT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2802 CLEAR SHOT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill.
Does 2802 CLEAR SHOT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2802 CLEAR SHOT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2802 CLEAR SHOT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2802 CLEAR SHOT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2802 CLEAR SHOT DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2802 CLEAR SHOT DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2802 CLEAR SHOT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2802 CLEAR SHOT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2802 CLEAR SHOT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2802 CLEAR SHOT DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2802 CLEAR SHOT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2802 CLEAR SHOT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
