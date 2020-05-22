2802 CLEAR SHOT DRIVE

Amenities

Available July 1. Spacious and bright 3 bedroom 2 full bath condo in sought after community of Wintergate at Longmead. Hardwood floors throughout, skylight and vaulted ceiling in living room with 100 sq ft of bump out of additional living space, full size water and dryer, and inviting kitchen and breakfast bar. Bedrooms are good size. Ample parking spaces in lot, community club and pools, minutes from ICC and close to I-495 and I-95. Conveniently located near Del Marcado shopping center and minutes drive to Glenmont metro. Water included in rent.