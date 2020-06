Amenities

Beautiful town home minutes from ICC the. The main level is spacious with hardwood floors, eat in kitchen with and separate dining room and deck off from the kitchen. Master bedroom has 2 walk in closets, double sinks and separate tub and shower in bath. All the bedrooms are spacious. Full finished basement with fireplace and full bath. This feels like a detached home instead of a town home. Has a washer and dryer. Good credit is required.