24 PARK VISTA COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Very charming & spacious townhome. Table space kitchen + formal dining room. Bright living room with a walkout patio & a 2 sided wood burning fireplace. Master bedroom with high ceilingd and a Jetted tub in the Master bath. Finished basement w/full bath and rec area. 1 Attached car garage. Minutes to ICC commute, golf course, groceries, Red Line Metro and so much more! A must see!** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!!