15122 CALLOHAN CT

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool internet access

True to the photos. This place looks absolutely spectacular and it is real! All new throughout and in a terrific location. A very short distance to the community pool and grounds. You are going to love the fenced back yard with deck (sorry no pets) and the proximity to a giant community park. The interior has one of the nicest you will find. The main level is open and spacious with five separate living areas including half bath. The size of bedrooms 2 and 3 will astound you. You have never seen bedrooms this large in a town home before. There is brand new flooring and lighting in every room and a gorgeous top to bottom paint job also. The gourmet kitchen is brand new with stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. The lower level adds so much terrific space. French doors lead you into a huge family room with a hardwood fireplace and recessed lights. There is also a full bath in the lower level as well as a very large storage and laundry room. Comes included with WIFI Internet.. Terrific community amenities and very close to major commuting routes.