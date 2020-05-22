All apartments in Aspen Hill
15122 CALLOHAN CT

15122 Callohan Court · No Longer Available
Location

15122 Callohan Court, Aspen Hill, MD 20906

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
True to the photos. This place looks absolutely spectacular and it is real! All new throughout and in a terrific location. A very short distance to the community pool and grounds. You are going to love the fenced back yard with deck (sorry no pets) and the proximity to a giant community park. The interior has one of the nicest you will find. The main level is open and spacious with five separate living areas including half bath. The size of bedrooms 2 and 3 will astound you. You have never seen bedrooms this large in a town home before. There is brand new flooring and lighting in every room and a gorgeous top to bottom paint job also. The gourmet kitchen is brand new with stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. The lower level adds so much terrific space. French doors lead you into a huge family room with a hardwood fireplace and recessed lights. There is also a full bath in the lower level as well as a very large storage and laundry room. Comes included with WIFI Internet.. Terrific community amenities and very close to major commuting routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15122 CALLOHAN CT have any available units?
15122 CALLOHAN CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 15122 CALLOHAN CT have?
Some of 15122 CALLOHAN CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15122 CALLOHAN CT currently offering any rent specials?
15122 CALLOHAN CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15122 CALLOHAN CT pet-friendly?
No, 15122 CALLOHAN CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill.
Does 15122 CALLOHAN CT offer parking?
Yes, 15122 CALLOHAN CT offers parking.
Does 15122 CALLOHAN CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15122 CALLOHAN CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15122 CALLOHAN CT have a pool?
Yes, 15122 CALLOHAN CT has a pool.
Does 15122 CALLOHAN CT have accessible units?
No, 15122 CALLOHAN CT does not have accessible units.
Does 15122 CALLOHAN CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15122 CALLOHAN CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 15122 CALLOHAN CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 15122 CALLOHAN CT does not have units with air conditioning.

