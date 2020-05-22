Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

14632 Bauer Dr. #2 Available 06/01/19 Spacious 1 BR 1BA split-level condo. Most utilities included - Very large and bright unique split level condo. Large bedroom with walk-in closet. Second large closet/storage in unit as well as large bathroom.

Kitchen has great appliances and lots of storage space. Living area is large and exits to private patio.



Community is close to major commuting routes, shopping and amenities including Starbucks, supermarket and restaurants. Community pool and assigned parking.



Pets ok on a case-by-case basis.



(RLNE2917943)