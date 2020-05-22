All apartments in Aspen Hill
14632 Bauer Dr. #2

14632 Bauer Drive
Location

14632 Bauer Drive, Aspen Hill, MD 20853

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
14632 Bauer Dr. #2 Available 06/01/19 Spacious 1 BR 1BA split-level condo. Most utilities included - Very large and bright unique split level condo. Large bedroom with walk-in closet. Second large closet/storage in unit as well as large bathroom.
Kitchen has great appliances and lots of storage space. Living area is large and exits to private patio.

Community is close to major commuting routes, shopping and amenities including Starbucks, supermarket and restaurants. Community pool and assigned parking.

Pets ok on a case-by-case basis.

(RLNE2917943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14632 Bauer Dr. #2 have any available units?
14632 Bauer Dr. #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 14632 Bauer Dr. #2 have?
Some of 14632 Bauer Dr. #2's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14632 Bauer Dr. #2 currently offering any rent specials?
14632 Bauer Dr. #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14632 Bauer Dr. #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14632 Bauer Dr. #2 is pet friendly.
Does 14632 Bauer Dr. #2 offer parking?
Yes, 14632 Bauer Dr. #2 offers parking.
Does 14632 Bauer Dr. #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14632 Bauer Dr. #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14632 Bauer Dr. #2 have a pool?
Yes, 14632 Bauer Dr. #2 has a pool.
Does 14632 Bauer Dr. #2 have accessible units?
No, 14632 Bauer Dr. #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 14632 Bauer Dr. #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14632 Bauer Dr. #2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 14632 Bauer Dr. #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14632 Bauer Dr. #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
