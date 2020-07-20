All apartments in Anne Arundel County
369 Friendship Rd
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

369 Friendship Rd

369 Friendship Road · No Longer Available
Location

369 Friendship Road, Anne Arundel County, MD 20758

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully Renovated Single Family Home - Gorgeous, fully renovated home located in the heart of Friendship. This community is known for its quint charm and breathtaking beaches along the iconic Chesapeake Bay. Stunning designer, hand - picked finishes from top to bottom. Kitchen boasts white stone counter tops, shaker style cabinets, SS appliance, and expansive window overlooking the sprawling back yard. The coastal flooring throughout the main living space truly captures the essence of the locale. Call today to schedule your very own private tour!

(RLNE4956099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 369 Friendship Rd have any available units?
369 Friendship Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anne Arundel County, MD.
Is 369 Friendship Rd currently offering any rent specials?
369 Friendship Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 369 Friendship Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 369 Friendship Rd is pet friendly.
Does 369 Friendship Rd offer parking?
No, 369 Friendship Rd does not offer parking.
Does 369 Friendship Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 369 Friendship Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 369 Friendship Rd have a pool?
No, 369 Friendship Rd does not have a pool.
Does 369 Friendship Rd have accessible units?
No, 369 Friendship Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 369 Friendship Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 369 Friendship Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 369 Friendship Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 369 Friendship Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
