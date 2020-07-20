369 Friendship Rd

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fully Renovated Single Family Home - Gorgeous, fully renovated home located in the heart of Friendship. This community is known for its quint charm and breathtaking beaches along the iconic Chesapeake Bay. Stunning designer, hand - picked finishes from top to bottom. Kitchen boasts white stone counter tops, shaker style cabinets, SS appliance, and expansive window overlooking the sprawling back yard. The coastal flooring throughout the main living space truly captures the essence of the locale. Call today to schedule your very own private tour!



