10 Furnished Apartments for rent in Annapolis Neck, MD

Furnished apartments in Annapolis Neck can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
7050 Harbour Village 102
7050 Harbour Village Court, Annapolis Neck, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Furnished Waterfront Annapolis Condo - Amazing opportunity to rent this fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath custom condo in Chesapeake Harbour.
3 Units Available
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,489
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated near I-695, I-495, 1-97 and U.S. Route 50. Recently renovated units offer modern style kitchens, ceramic style baths and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.

1 Unit Available
5 Spindrift Way
5 Spindrift Way, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
725 sqft
College professor seeks clean, neat, considerate, mature renter for lower level of elegantly furnished townhouse in private cul-de-sac off Spa Rd. between West St.

1 Unit Available
7 MILKSHAKE LN
7 Milkshake Lane, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Fully Furnished 2nd floor apartment is waiting for you. One queen bed and two double beds. Plenty of closet space. Great room has living/dining/office combo. Covered front porch with chairs to relax on. Separate entrance from the landlord downstairs.
20 Units Available
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,604
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1075 sqft
A luxurious apartment complex located Annapolis, MD. Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with private patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and ceramic countertops.

1 Unit Available
193 Duke of Gloucester Street
193 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1600 sqft
2-3 month minimums. Fully furnished home in Historic District with 1 off street parking space. Perfect for someone on assignment, relocating, renovating, medical stays, etc.... Live the good life in downtown Annapolis with off street parking.

1 Unit Available
180 MAIN ST.
180 Main Street, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1038 sqft
STUNNING DOWNTOWN APARTMENT offering a true Historic Annapolis harbor lifestyle! DESIGNER FURNISHED / ELEVATOR ACCESS / ROOFTOP VIEW unit with revamped stainless & granite Kitchen and upscale Baths.
1 Unit Available
204 SHIPPING CREEK DR #A
204 Shipping Creek Drive, Queen Anne's County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Charming fully furnished apartment overlooking Pool, Water. Fish, Crab. Near Great Bike Trails, Public Golf Course w/Driving Range, Waterfront Parks & Beaches. Access to Pool Table and Exercise area.

1 Unit Available
115 LONGFELLOW DR
115 Longfellow Drive, Severna Park, MD
6 Bedrooms
$6,000
Fully Furnished rental in Brittingham! Available with a 2 week notice. Six bedrooms, 4.5 baths, Great room, sun room, office. Lawn care included in rent.

1 Unit Available
8350 BEACHWOOD PARK ROAD
8350 Beachwood Park Road, Lake Shore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1649 sqft
EXCLUSIVE WATERFRONT RESIDENCE! Come home to the BEACH! Screened-in porch & large Waterfront Deck with Deep Water Dock on the Magothy. Completely Furnished, Housekeeping Included! Get Away from the Rat-Race and Unwind in these beautiful surroundings.
What to keep in mind when looking for furnished apartments in Annapolis Neck, MD

Furnished apartments in Annapolis Neck can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. Some furnished spaces are short-term rentals designed for corporate stays. This could be ideal if you’re looking for some flexibility while you look around for a more permanent space and save up for furniture.

You can also look for furnished apartments in Annapolis Neck as a subletter. Someone who is relocating or traveling for a short time or needs a new roommate may already have a furnished apartment ready to go.

Ask questions about the furniture before you move in. Who is responsible for repairs to the furniture? Will you have access to the furniture for the duration of your lease? It]s possible that someone who moved out of the apartment and left their roommate and furniture behind may want to collect it at a later date.

