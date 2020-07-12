Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:32 PM

64 Apartments for rent in Annapolis Neck, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Annapolis Neck apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit...

1 of 42

Last updated August 16 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1030 SANDPIPER LANE
1030 Sandpiper Lane, Annapolis Neck, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2328 sqft
SPECTACULAR VIEWS OF DUVALL CREEK FROM EVERY ROOM AWAIT YOU IN THIS BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT HOME! METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED & UPDATED INCLUDING GOURMET KITCHEN, HARDWOOD FLOORS, GORGEOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH SUPERBATH, PROFESSIONAL LANDSCAPING, DECKS ON
Results within 1 mile of Annapolis Neck
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
21 Units Available
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
Studio
$1,646
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,297
992 sqft
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Centre is an apartment community with upscale apartment finishes and exquisite amenity spaces you won't find anywhere else.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,456
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated near I-695, I-495, 1-97 and U.S. Route 50. Recently renovated units offer modern style kitchens, ceramic style baths and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
17 Units Available
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,626
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,533
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,205
1505 sqft
Dual apartment communities in one location feature contemporary units with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Doorman. Tenants have access to courtyard, clubhouse and BBQ/Grill. Bocce ball, yoga and 24-hour gym. Rooftop and courtyard pools.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
961 sqft
Just a short drive away from the United States Naval Academy and nearby dining, shopping and entertainment. Recently renovated units feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy picnic area, clubhouse and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,510
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
870 sqft
Units with fireplaces, high ceilings, individual air conditioning, tile backsplashes, and designer finishes. Close to dining and shopping in Owings Mills. Fitness center, pool, and tennis court for active residents.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
30 Units Available
Maris
2445 Holly Ave, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,475
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,951
1143 sqft
Brand new apartments set in a fashionable coastal location. Residents will enjoy high-end amenities including custom kitchen design, pendant lighting and 10-foot ceilings. Complex features a rooftop pool and movie theater.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,538
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,141
1222 sqft
New development features units with fireplace, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Short distance to dining, shopping and nightlife. Residents have access to pool, media room, courtyard and clubhouse. Game room. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,265
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,745
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1172 sqft
Sophistication and elegance make every apartment home at The James worth remembering. Each apartment home is expertly designed with custom home style finishes and spacious floorplans.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
1 Unit Available
Hillsmere Shores
Admiral Farragut
230-A Hilltop Ln, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,225
537 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ten minutes from downtown Annapolis, this beautiful community incorporates 35 acres of lush landscaping in one of the most desired locations to live. Easy access to the bay means fishing, boating and swimming are only a few miles away.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1915 TOWNE CENTRE BOULEVARD
1915 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1246 sqft
Convenience and high end living!!! Amenities include two assigned garage spaces, concierge services, fitness center, rooftop pool, etc.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
7 MILKSHAKE LN
7 Milkshake Lane, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Fully Furnished 2nd floor apartment is waiting for you. One queen bed and two double beds. Plenty of closet space. Great room has living/dining/office combo. Covered front porch with chairs to relax on. Separate entrance from the landlord downstairs.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2704 SUMMERVIEW WAY #201
2704 Summerview Way, Parole, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Private, 2 bedrm, 2 bath, condo at rear of building with a quiet balcony,in a convenient location for commuters. Bring your floor coverings, 80% coverage required by condo association. Freshly painted in neutral colors.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
312 SEVERN AVENUE
312 Severn Avenue, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1234 sqft
STUNNING VIEWS OF SPA CREEK, EGO ALLEY AND ALL OF THE ANNAPOLIS LANDMARKS FROM YOUR PENTHOUSE! FRESHLY PAINTED AND FRESHENED UP, THIS LIGHT FILLED UNIT HAS VAULTED CEILINGS, FLOOR TO CEILING GLASS DOORS AND WINDOWS, A PRIVATE BALCONY, WOOD BURNING

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
905 BAY RIDGE AVENUE
905 Bay Ridge Avenue, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
4480 sqft
Eastport City Living - Walk to everything, restaurant Vin 909 next door, Neutral 2BR, 2BA unit. Up stairs large loft bedroom with full bath. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS(DO NOT ASK), NO SMOKING ALLOWED.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
5 Spindrift Way
5 Spindrift Way, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
725 sqft
College professor seeks clean, neat, considerate, mature renter for lower level of elegantly furnished townhouse in private cul-de-sac off Spa Rd. between West St.
Results within 5 miles of Annapolis Neck
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,559
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1075 sqft
A luxurious apartment complex located Annapolis, MD. Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with private patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and ceramic countertops.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 08:30pm
21 Units Available
Harbour Gates Apartments
2001 Harbour Gates Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,310
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,372
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
932 sqft
Pet-friendly building with 516 units. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, sunrooms, fireplaces and high-speed internet access. Access to clubhouse, fitness center, pool, sauna, spa, racquetball court and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
4 Units Available
West Woods
114 Hearne Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1174 sqft
Homes include granite countertops, new cabinets, and black appliances. Luxurious community has beautiful landscaping and recent renovations. Located close to historic downtown Annapolis and shopping.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1476 SHARPS POINT RD
1476 Sharps Point Road, Anne Arundel County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Plenty of space to spread out in this four bedroom, two and a half bath, home, with over 3,600 finished square feet. There is also an office on the main level, and a two car garage.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
503 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY WAY
503 Captain John Brice Way, Parole, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
SHORT TERM, Beautifully, FURNISHED, townhouse AVAILABLE**** August 1st thru November 30th, 2020*** located in Tidewater Colony.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
114 SOUTH STREET
114 South Street, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1625 sqft
Prime in-town location - 1 block off Church Circle within Historic District Annapolis, call agent about off-street parking, premium features & finishes throughout, total (down to studs) renovation & new large addition - new plumbing, hvac, electric,

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1840 KIMBERWICKE PL
1840 Kimberwicke Place, Parole, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
nice home on super large 6 acre private lot
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Annapolis Neck, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Annapolis Neck apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

