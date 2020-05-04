89 FARRAGUT ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Allow yourself to be immersed in a water-privileged community, blocks from the Chesapeake Bay, in this stylishly renovated Colonial! Ideal for the water enthusiasts, this community boasts beach access, a marina with boat slips and a boat ramp, a swimming pool, and more! Your lush lifestyle continues into your sun-bathed, open concept home, appointed with a completely renovated kitchen showcasing granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, gleaming hardwoods, recessed lighting throughout, luxuriously appointed and updated baths, a fully fenced backyard with a paver stone patio, and much more! Whether you~re enjoying the comforts of your new home and community, or relishing in the convenience of city living that Annapolis has to offer with its abundant shopping, dining, and entertainment, including the Naval Academy and Historic Downtown Annapolis and Waterfront, this stunning house beckons you home! Monthly rental includes exterior landscaping see details.