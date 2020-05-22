All apartments in Annapolis Neck
516 Tayman Dr
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

516 Tayman Dr

516 Tayman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

516 Tayman Drive, Annapolis Neck, MD 21403
Hillsmere Shores

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Renovated 5 Bedroom Home in Hillsmere - Property Id: 276812

No expense spared on this beautiful fully renovated 5 bed 3 full bath home currently staged as a vacation rental (available furnished for $400 per month). All bedrooms have queen beds, master has 2 with a generous walk-in closet including built-ins! Two living rooms and huge upper level wrap-around Trex deck. Large fenced back yard. Only 2 blocks from Key School.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276812
Property Id 276812

(RLNE5774461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Tayman Dr have any available units?
516 Tayman Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis Neck, MD.
What amenities does 516 Tayman Dr have?
Some of 516 Tayman Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 Tayman Dr currently offering any rent specials?
516 Tayman Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Tayman Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 Tayman Dr is pet friendly.
Does 516 Tayman Dr offer parking?
No, 516 Tayman Dr does not offer parking.
Does 516 Tayman Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 516 Tayman Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Tayman Dr have a pool?
No, 516 Tayman Dr does not have a pool.
Does 516 Tayman Dr have accessible units?
No, 516 Tayman Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Tayman Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 Tayman Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 516 Tayman Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 Tayman Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

