516 Tayman Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully Renovated 5 Bedroom Home in Hillsmere - Property Id: 276812



No expense spared on this beautiful fully renovated 5 bed 3 full bath home currently staged as a vacation rental (available furnished for $400 per month). All bedrooms have queen beds, master has 2 with a generous walk-in closet including built-ins! Two living rooms and huge upper level wrap-around Trex deck. Large fenced back yard. Only 2 blocks from Key School.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276812

Property Id 276812



(RLNE5774461)