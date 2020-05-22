516 Tayman Dr

Amenities
Beautifully Renovated 5 Bedroom Home in Hillsmere - Property Id: 276812
No expense spared on this beautiful fully renovated 5 bed 3 full bath home currently staged as a vacation rental (available furnished for $400 per month). All bedrooms have queen beds, master has 2 with a generous walk-in closet including built-ins! Two living rooms and huge upper level wrap-around Trex deck. Large fenced back yard. Only 2 blocks from Key School.
