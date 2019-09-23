Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Beautiful Home in a park like setting - Annapolis - This beautiful home is situated on a large lot with plenty of trees to buffer you from the neighbors. Home features hardwood flooring throughout, Master with bath, family room with a fireplace on the first floor, dining room, stone patio, finished walkout basement with additional family room space. Plenty of storage in the basement, garage and shed. Backs to the woods so it offers plenty of privacy. Includes oven/range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer/dryer and central HVAC. Short commute to downtown Annapolis, Eastport, Naval Academy. Ask us about lawn care and fall and spring yard clean up.



Available now for showings. Call today 410-834-5555 or go to www.keyrenterannapolis.com or go to this link https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3108-ervin-court?p=Company



NO UTILITIES INCLUDED



PET RULE: PETS ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* Security Deposit equal to one months rent

* $350 pet deposit.



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



No Cats Allowed



