Annapolis Neck, MD
3108 Ervin Court
3108 Ervin Court

3108 Ervin Court · No Longer Available
Location

3108 Ervin Court, Annapolis Neck, MD 21403
Hillsmere Shores

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Home in a park like setting - Annapolis - This beautiful home is situated on a large lot with plenty of trees to buffer you from the neighbors. Home features hardwood flooring throughout, Master with bath, family room with a fireplace on the first floor, dining room, stone patio, finished walkout basement with additional family room space. Plenty of storage in the basement, garage and shed. Backs to the woods so it offers plenty of privacy. Includes oven/range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer/dryer and central HVAC. Short commute to downtown Annapolis, Eastport, Naval Academy. Ask us about lawn care and fall and spring yard clean up.

Available now for showings. Call today 410-834-5555 or go to www.keyrenterannapolis.com or go to this link https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3108-ervin-court?p=Company

NO UTILITIES INCLUDED

PET RULE: PETS ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Security Deposit equal to one months rent
* $350 pet deposit.

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5146239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3108 Ervin Court have any available units?
3108 Ervin Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis Neck, MD.
What amenities does 3108 Ervin Court have?
Some of 3108 Ervin Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3108 Ervin Court currently offering any rent specials?
3108 Ervin Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3108 Ervin Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3108 Ervin Court is pet friendly.
Does 3108 Ervin Court offer parking?
Yes, 3108 Ervin Court offers parking.
Does 3108 Ervin Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3108 Ervin Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3108 Ervin Court have a pool?
No, 3108 Ervin Court does not have a pool.
Does 3108 Ervin Court have accessible units?
No, 3108 Ervin Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3108 Ervin Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3108 Ervin Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3108 Ervin Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3108 Ervin Court has units with air conditioning.
