2703 FALLING TIMBER TRAIL

Enjoy resort-style living in this extraordinary property located only minutes to Downtown Annapolis with easy access to major routes / The landscaped perimeter provides the perfect private backdrop for the ultimate outdoor living with gunite pool, stone kitchen and bar, elevated stone patio and fireplace, waterfall, gas fireplace pit, stone walkways and gardens / a 30 ft covered Lanai features coffered ceilings, heaters, a double-sided gas fireplace and electric screens / The elegantly appointed home showcases hardwood floors, plantation shutters, elaborate moldings, extensive built-ins and 4 fireplaces / Chef~s Kitchen is fully-equipped with Wolf cooktop and ovens, SubZ fridge, generous cabinet storage, wine fridges and built-in seating / The Great Room with heated floors displays a coffered ceiling and architectural windows overlooking the picturesque back yard and opens to the Lanai / A comfortable Family Room with gas fireplace also offers access to the Lanai and a discrete staircase to the upper level / A handsome Library with gas fireplace and cherry built-ins is complimented by a 2nd office with floor-to-ceiling cabinets and marble counter / The extravagant Master Suite highlights a coffered ceiling, fireplace and luxury marble Bath with skylights / A newly added Guest Suite with coffered ceiling and marble bath opens to a 40 ft upper deck which overlooks the back yard / An Au Pair Suite offers more private access from the 2nd staircase / A deep water boat slip at the community marina is available for a nominal cost / Rent includes all lawn and landscape maintenance and most pool maintenance and can be rented fully furnished for $8,000 per month / Pets considered case-by-case