2703 FALLING TIMBER TRAIL
Last updated May 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

2703 FALLING TIMBER TRAIL

2703 Falling Timber Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2703 Falling Timber Trail, Annapolis Neck, MD 21037

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
guest suite
Enjoy resort-style living in this extraordinary property located only minutes to Downtown Annapolis with easy access to major routes / The landscaped perimeter provides the perfect private backdrop for the ultimate outdoor living with gunite pool, stone kitchen and bar, elevated stone patio and fireplace, waterfall, gas fireplace pit, stone walkways and gardens / a 30 ft covered Lanai features coffered ceilings, heaters, a double-sided gas fireplace and electric screens / The elegantly appointed home showcases hardwood floors, plantation shutters, elaborate moldings, extensive built-ins and 4 fireplaces / Chef~s Kitchen is fully-equipped with Wolf cooktop and ovens, SubZ fridge, generous cabinet storage, wine fridges and built-in seating / The Great Room with heated floors displays a coffered ceiling and architectural windows overlooking the picturesque back yard and opens to the Lanai / A comfortable Family Room with gas fireplace also offers access to the Lanai and a discrete staircase to the upper level / A handsome Library with gas fireplace and cherry built-ins is complimented by a 2nd office with floor-to-ceiling cabinets and marble counter / The extravagant Master Suite highlights a coffered ceiling, fireplace and luxury marble Bath with skylights / A newly added Guest Suite with coffered ceiling and marble bath opens to a 40 ft upper deck which overlooks the back yard / An Au Pair Suite offers more private access from the 2nd staircase / A deep water boat slip at the community marina is available for a nominal cost / Rent includes all lawn and landscape maintenance and most pool maintenance and can be rented fully furnished for $8,000 per month / Pets considered case-by-case

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2703 FALLING TIMBER TRAIL have any available units?
2703 FALLING TIMBER TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis Neck, MD.
What amenities does 2703 FALLING TIMBER TRAIL have?
Some of 2703 FALLING TIMBER TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2703 FALLING TIMBER TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
2703 FALLING TIMBER TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2703 FALLING TIMBER TRAIL pet-friendly?
Yes, 2703 FALLING TIMBER TRAIL is pet friendly.
Does 2703 FALLING TIMBER TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 2703 FALLING TIMBER TRAIL offers parking.
Does 2703 FALLING TIMBER TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2703 FALLING TIMBER TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2703 FALLING TIMBER TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 2703 FALLING TIMBER TRAIL has a pool.
Does 2703 FALLING TIMBER TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 2703 FALLING TIMBER TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 2703 FALLING TIMBER TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2703 FALLING TIMBER TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 2703 FALLING TIMBER TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 2703 FALLING TIMBER TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.

