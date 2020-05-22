9440 RIGGS ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning ice maker

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautifully renovated and ready for immediate occupancy! The renovations include new flooring and paint throughout, new kitchen counters and countertops with some new appliances, and a brand new HVAC system. The main level features a large living room, separate dining room, a beautiful kitchen, a laundry room, two bedrooms, and two full bathrooms. The upstairs features three more bedrooms, two of which have very large closets. There are no pets and no smoking allowed in this property. The minimum income required to rent this property is $81,000 per year (or BAH to cover rent if military). The minimum required TransUnion FICO credit score is 620. The security deposit is $2250, the application fee is $30 per applicant.