Adelphi, MD
9440 RIGGS ROAD
Last updated May 1 2020 at 5:35 AM

9440 RIGGS ROAD

9440 Riggs Road · No Longer Available
Location

9440 Riggs Road, Adelphi, MD 20783

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautifully renovated and ready for immediate occupancy! The renovations include new flooring and paint throughout, new kitchen counters and countertops with some new appliances, and a brand new HVAC system. The main level features a large living room, separate dining room, a beautiful kitchen, a laundry room, two bedrooms, and two full bathrooms. The upstairs features three more bedrooms, two of which have very large closets. There are no pets and no smoking allowed in this property. The minimum income required to rent this property is $81,000 per year (or BAH to cover rent if military). The minimum required TransUnion FICO credit score is 620. The security deposit is $2250, the application fee is $30 per applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9440 RIGGS ROAD have any available units?
9440 RIGGS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Adelphi, MD.
What amenities does 9440 RIGGS ROAD have?
Some of 9440 RIGGS ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9440 RIGGS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9440 RIGGS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9440 RIGGS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9440 RIGGS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Adelphi.
Does 9440 RIGGS ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 9440 RIGGS ROAD offers parking.
Does 9440 RIGGS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9440 RIGGS ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9440 RIGGS ROAD have a pool?
No, 9440 RIGGS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 9440 RIGGS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9440 RIGGS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9440 RIGGS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9440 RIGGS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9440 RIGGS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9440 RIGGS ROAD has units with air conditioning.

