Home
/
Adelphi, MD
/
2614 HIGBEE ROAD
Last updated October 16 2019 at 7:45 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2614 HIGBEE ROAD
2614 Higbee Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
2614 Higbee Road, Adelphi, MD 20783
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Call 3OIS3776S6 for detail! Room starting at $550/month a room, plus $550 for the deposit. Beautiful home in a very convenient location! Close to shopping center and malls!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2614 HIGBEE ROAD have any available units?
2614 HIGBEE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Adelphi, MD
.
Is 2614 HIGBEE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2614 HIGBEE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 HIGBEE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2614 HIGBEE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Adelphi
.
Does 2614 HIGBEE ROAD offer parking?
No, 2614 HIGBEE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 2614 HIGBEE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2614 HIGBEE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 HIGBEE ROAD have a pool?
No, 2614 HIGBEE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2614 HIGBEE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2614 HIGBEE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 HIGBEE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2614 HIGBEE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2614 HIGBEE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2614 HIGBEE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Similar Listings
Heritage Park Apartments
1818 Metzerott Rd
Adelphi, MD 20783
The Gallery on New Hampshire
9408 Adelphi Road
Adelphi, MD 20783
Daniel's Run
9228 Edwards Way
Adelphi, MD 20783
Delano
1811 Metzerott Rd
Adelphi, MD 20783
