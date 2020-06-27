All apartments in Adelphi
2614 HIGBEE ROAD
2614 HIGBEE ROAD

2614 Higbee Road · No Longer Available
Location

2614 Higbee Road, Adelphi, MD 20783

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Call 3OIS3776S6 for detail! Room starting at $550/month a room, plus $550 for the deposit. Beautiful home in a very convenient location! Close to shopping center and malls!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2614 HIGBEE ROAD have any available units?
2614 HIGBEE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Adelphi, MD.
Is 2614 HIGBEE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2614 HIGBEE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 HIGBEE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2614 HIGBEE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Adelphi.
Does 2614 HIGBEE ROAD offer parking?
No, 2614 HIGBEE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 2614 HIGBEE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2614 HIGBEE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 HIGBEE ROAD have a pool?
No, 2614 HIGBEE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2614 HIGBEE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2614 HIGBEE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 HIGBEE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2614 HIGBEE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2614 HIGBEE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2614 HIGBEE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
