3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 PM
271 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Accokeek, MD
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3500 Floral Park Rd
3500 Floral Park Road, Accokeek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1651 sqft
Please click here to apply Quaint home nestled away on 4.5 acres of land. PET friendly and up to 3 pets. Fenced dog run.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
15504 John Dailey Road
15504 John Dailey Road, Accokeek, MD
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house in Accokeek.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
15905 DUSTY LANE
15905 Dusty Lane, Accokeek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
960 sqft
Renovated 3BR 1 BA home with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, new flooring and a deck with HUGE backyard for summer enjoyment. 10 minutes to MGM National Harbor, 15 minutes to AAFB and 20 minutes to DC. Available July 15th.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1114 ELLINGWOOD DRIVE
1114 Ellingwood Drive, Accokeek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
816 sqft
Available August 1st!! Very well maintained split foyer in established neighborhood. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Separate utility room being used as exercise room also. Oversized 1 car garage holds full size truck and more.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
15602 BEALLE HILL ROAD
15602 Bealle Hill Road, Accokeek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1872 sqft
Beautifully maintained home! This home boosts of 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a half bath on the main level! Florida room! Hardwood floors! Fireplace in family room! Upgraded gourmet kitchen! Separate dining room! Kitchen eating area! Spacious
1 of 56
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
18003 BARNEY DRIVE
18003 Barney Drive, Accokeek, MD
CAN YOU SAY SPOTLESS?? MOVE IN READY COLONIAL 4BDRM &2FULL BATH&2HALF BATH*READY NOW FOR MOVE IN NOW*BEAUTIFUL UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES,GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS*SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE*OFF THE
Results within 1 mile of Accokeek
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2520 MERGANSER COURT
2520 Merganser Court, Waldorf, MD
This house is a beautiful family house with an amazing basement ,like another house itself. It is a must to see for great entertainment. There is a great deck leading to the fenced garden. Great with children ample space to play.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
8824 COTTONGRASS STREET
8824 Cottongrass Street, Bensville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2404 sqft
VIEW THE 3D Tour of this Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath house. . Kitchen has breakfast area, island cook top, wall oven and wall microwave. Wood fireplace in family room. Separate dining room, living room.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2471 KENBROOK COURT
2471 Kenbrook Court, Waldorf, MD
Spectacular large Colonial offering 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Home offers a suite of must-have features. Upstairs offers 3 spacious bedrooms, generous master bedroom with master bath shower & soaking tub.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
10391 KENTSDALE DRIVE
10391 Kentsdale Drive, Waldorf, MD
This property is a must see. Home for rent features 4 bedrooms and 1 lower level bedroom, 3 full baths, 1 half. Eat-in kitchen, a fireplace, huge backyard, and a bar in the basement for entertaining.
1 of 43
Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
2814 GOLDEN GATE COURT
2814 Golden Gate Ct, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2100 sqft
MOVE IN READY. ENJOY THIS LOVELY HOME. PRIVATE BALCONY. WASHER/DRYER ON TOP LE
Results within 5 miles of Accokeek
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,342
1454 sqft
Welcome to Abberly Square Apartments! Brand-new and ready to satisfy your every need, our luxury apartments in Waldorf, MD are the perfect blend of urban sophistication and casual relaxation. Near Washington, D.C.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:20pm
$
St. Charles
12 Units Available
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1060 sqft
Spacious homes with walk-in closets and renovated kitchens. Enjoy forest views and easy access to nature trails. Community amenities include a pool and tennis court. Near Laurel Springs Regional Park. 27 miles from DC.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Hybla Valley
155 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1155 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Hybla Valley
3 Units Available
Cherry Arms
7131 Richmond Hwy, Hybla Valley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
993 sqft
Close to King Street-Old Town Metrorail Station, I-495 and I-395. Furnished apartments featuring a private patio or balcony. Community amenities include a swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance services.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
St. Charles
1 Unit Available
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1069 sqft
Stylish apartments with large closets, private patios or balconies, and a separate dining area. Onsite amenities include a laundry center, pool, and children's play area. Close to St. Charles Towne Center.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
Mount Vernon
6 Units Available
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1290 sqft
Discover colonial-style living, tucked away in a beautiful neighborhood just off Rte. 1, The Courts of Mount Vernon is a grassy, shady retreat from busy life.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8716 Fort Foote Rd B
8716 Fort Foote Road, Fort Washington, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1118 sqft
Renovated Detached Ranch Style Home!!! - Property Id: 293839 Spacious Basement Unit with separate entrance, kitchen, washer, and dryer! Call to schedule a private tour today. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8230 Jepson Pl
8230 Jepson Place, Fairfax County, VA
8230 Jepson Pl Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Split Foyer Single Family Home in Alexandria - Renters Warehouse are proud to present this single family home with lots of room! 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with finished walkout basement! Hardwood floors,
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fort Belvoir
1 Unit Available
5714 Surveyor Rd
5714 Surveyor Rd, Fort Belvoir, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Villages at Belvoir - Dogue Creek Village - Property Id: 281972 LIMITED TIME OFFERS IN DOGUE CREEK VILLAGE - Three-bedroom homes leasing for $2,115/month and select four-bedroom homes leasing for $2,325/month in Dogue Creek Village.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
4704 Perch Pl
4704 Perch Place, Fairfax County, VA
LOCATION - CLOSE TO FT BELVOIR. PERFECT LOCATION BACK UPS TO PARK AND IN BACK OF NEIGHBORHOOD, HUGE DRIVEWAY WITH DOUBLE 2 CAR GARAGE.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5328 West Boniwood Turn
5328 West Boniwood Turn, Clinton, MD
Big Beautiful w/ patio&huge yard! - Renters warehouse proudly presents this Big, wonderful brick home in a quiet neighborhood! This home has 4 beds and 3 baths and features and huge basement.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
6012 SUZANNE ROAD
6012 Suzanne Road, Waldorf, MD
Don't miss out on this very large split foyer in the heart of Waldorf. 4 very good size bedrooms and 3 full baths. Large kitchen, large laundry room and fenced in yard. Priced to rent quickly. Easy commute to Andrews or the Beltway.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
St. Charles
1 Unit Available
6823 Cologo Court
6823 Cologo Court, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1758 sqft
This pet friendly 2 story has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. There are newer wooden floors, and ceiling fans throughout. The kitchen dining area has sliding door access to the rear deck. There are chair rails in the formal dining room.
