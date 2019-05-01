14013 VINTAGE LANE

Amenities

This beautiful 4 bedroom colonial has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths and is ready for new homeowners. It is nestled on a quiet street in Preserve at Piscataway community. The main level showcases a living room, formal dining room and a gourmet kitchen with eye catching granite counters. The large Morning Room off of the kitchen adds extra light and space. The main level also includes a Family room with a gas Fireplace, and an office. The upper level has 3 full baths - one in the large master bedroom suite and one in a bedroom, perfect for a guest room. The other bath is located in the hall. There is an upper level laundry as well. A must see. All of this is located in a community with a Community Center, nature trails, a pool and a Fitness Center. Located near Andrews and Bolling AFBs, Indian Head Naval, future Amazon and the National Harbor. An easy commute via 210, 5, 301 and 495. This spacious home is in a great location!!