Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking microwave internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Price reduced! Rent price includes gas, electric, water, trash, cable & internet!! Lots of space in this roomy 2 BR basement apartment! Large bedrooms plus an office/storage area! Whole house generator so you never lose power. Use of fenced rear yard. Pets considered on a case by case basis. 2 off street parking spaces to the left of the driveway. Follow sidewalk to rear of house for private entrance to the unit.