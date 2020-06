Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious and sunny, this 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom house has a gorgeous, gourmet kitchen, with breakfast bar and granite countertops. Sunny patio with beautiful stonework out back. Main floor bedroom w/l en suite bath. Unfinished basement. Sits on a quiet and private cul de sac. No smokers, minimum credit of 620 for all applicants, no vouchers. Pets, case by case, w/ add'l pet rent and non refundable pet fee/s.