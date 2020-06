Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated microwave carpet

Come see this recently updated 2 bedroom 1 bath rancher located in a cul-de-sac! Enjoy spending evening outdoors on your covered front porch. NEW carpet and paint throughout. Living room and dining room both feature laminate flooring. Ceramic tile in the bathroom! The outdoor space at this home is perfect for entertaining. In addition to the large covered front porch, the fenced in rear yard has a large deck AND storage shed! Come see this one today.