All apartments in Aberdeen
Find more places like 437 Law St Apt.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aberdeen, MD
/
437 Law St Apt
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

437 Law St Apt

437 South Law Street · (410) 273-9585
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aberdeen
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

437 South Law Street, Aberdeen, MD 21001
Aberdeen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 437 Law St Apt · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment in Aberdeen, MD - Spacious 1 bedroom 1 Bathroom ground floor apartment in Aberdeen, MD
Property offers a galley kitchen, living room, and laundry room with full size washer and dryer. New paint and carpet throughout. Access to unit is off of Church Lane. Unit is a detached garage converted to an apartment. Close to 95, shopping, dining and much much more! Pets are accepted on a case by case basis. Vouchers are accepted on a case by case basis.

(RLNE5518345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 437 Law St Apt have any available units?
437 Law St Apt has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aberdeen, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aberdeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 437 Law St Apt have?
Some of 437 Law St Apt's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 437 Law St Apt currently offering any rent specials?
437 Law St Apt isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 Law St Apt pet-friendly?
Yes, 437 Law St Apt is pet friendly.
Does 437 Law St Apt offer parking?
Yes, 437 Law St Apt does offer parking.
Does 437 Law St Apt have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 437 Law St Apt offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 Law St Apt have a pool?
No, 437 Law St Apt does not have a pool.
Does 437 Law St Apt have accessible units?
No, 437 Law St Apt does not have accessible units.
Does 437 Law St Apt have units with dishwashers?
No, 437 Law St Apt does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 437 Law St Apt?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Holly Circle Townhouses
686 Holly Cir
Aberdeen, MD 21001
Cranberry Run
300 Stevens Cir
Aberdeen, MD 21001
The Riverside Apartments
1405 Garcia Ct
Aberdeen, MD 21001
The Yards at Fieldside Village
816 Long Dr
Aberdeen, MD 21001
The Osprey
1009 Warwick Dr, Apt #2D
Aberdeen, MD 21001

Similar Pages

Aberdeen 1 BedroomsAberdeen 2 Bedrooms
Aberdeen Apartments with ParkingAberdeen Dog Friendly Apartments
Aberdeen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDWilmington, DECockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PAOdenton, MD
Dundalk, MDNewark, DEWest Chester, PACatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDCrofton, MDLochearn, MDPasadena, MDArnold, MDBear, DEWhite Marsh, MD
New Castle, DEElkton, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDLutherville, MDLansdowne, MDParole, MDDowningtown, PARossville, MDBrooklyn Park, MDJessup, MDCoatesville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Community College of Baltimore County
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity