318 Post Road.

Amenities
Cozy rancher in Aberdeen with new updates! - Up for rent we have a beautiful, updated rancher in Aberdeen! Here are the features that make this house great:
1.) 2 Bedrooms
2. ) 1 Bathroom
3.) Garage (Tons of space!)
4.) Additional storage shed in back
5.) Fenced in yard
6.) Double wide driveway (off road parking!)
7.) Laundry room addition off master bedroom
8.) Nice, private back yard
9.) Solar panels (save on your BGE bill!)
10.) New dishwasher installed
11.) New bathroom renovation!
This house won't last long and is available immediately. More pictures and online application available at mhpropertymgmt.com
Vouchers are accepted
(RLNE4385017)