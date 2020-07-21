All apartments in Aberdeen
Find more places like
318 Post Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aberdeen, MD
/
318 Post Road
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

318 Post Road

318 North Post Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aberdeen
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

318 North Post Road, Aberdeen, MD 21001
Aberdeen

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cozy rancher in Aberdeen with new updates! - Up for rent we have a beautiful, updated rancher in Aberdeen! Here are the features that make this house great:

1.) 2 Bedrooms
2. ) 1 Bathroom
3.) Garage (Tons of space!)
4.) Additional storage shed in back
5.) Fenced in yard
6.) Double wide driveway (off road parking!)
7.) Laundry room addition off master bedroom
8.) Nice, private back yard
9.) Solar panels (save on your BGE bill!)
10.) New dishwasher installed
11.) New bathroom renovation!

This house won't last long and is available immediately. More pictures and online application available at mhpropertymgmt.com

Vouchers are accepted

(RLNE4385017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

The Yards at Fieldside Village
816 Long Dr
Aberdeen, MD 21001
Holly Circle Townhouses
686 Holly Cir
Aberdeen, MD 21001
The Riverside Apartments
1405 Garcia Ct
Aberdeen, MD 21001
The Osprey
1009 Warwick Dr, Apt #2D
Aberdeen, MD 21001
Cranberry Run
300 Stevens Cir
Aberdeen, MD 21001
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 318 Post Road have any available units?
318 Post Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aberdeen, MD.
How much is rent in Aberdeen, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aberdeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 318 Post Road have?
Some of 318 Post Road's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 Post Road currently offering any rent specials?
318 Post Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Post Road pet-friendly?
No, 318 Post Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aberdeen.
Does 318 Post Road offer parking?
Yes, 318 Post Road offers parking.
Does 318 Post Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 Post Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Post Road have a pool?
No, 318 Post Road does not have a pool.
Does 318 Post Road have accessible units?
No, 318 Post Road does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Post Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 318 Post Road has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Aberdeen 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAberdeen 2 Bedroom ApartmentsAberdeen Apartments with ParkingAberdeen Dog Friendly ApartmentsAberdeen Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLancaster, PAAnnapolis, MDWilmington, DEOdenton, MDNewark, DEWest Chester, PACatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDCrofton, MDPasadena, MDArnold, MDBear, DEWhite Marsh, MDNew Castle, DEElkton, MDLochearn, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDLutherville, MDLansdowne, MDParole, MDDowningtown, PARossville, MDBrooklyn Park, MDJessup, MDCoatesville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible CollegeUniversity of DelawareTowson UniversityCommunity College of Baltimore County