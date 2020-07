Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fully renovated quaint cottage with oversized frontporch on nice large lot near APG. This home offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, full kitchen and first floor laundry. Appliances will be provided including washer & dryer. Private parking a few steps away from your front door. Bonus storage in clean basement and accessible attic. Near shopping, restaurants and APG. Min. credit score of 600, no pets, no smoking. Landlord is not accepting vouchers at this time.