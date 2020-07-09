All apartments in Aberdeen
Last updated May 22 2020 at 5:07 AM

201 WOODLAND GREEN WAY

201 Woodland Green Way · No Longer Available
Location

201 Woodland Green Way, Aberdeen, MD 21001
Aberdeen

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
ATTENTION RENTERS!! Large end of group townhome for rent. Home offers first floor master with walk in closet, master bath with soaking tub, 2 bedrooms on second floor with full bath, separate living room and dining room, galley kitchen with eat in nook. Large deck over looks private wooded lot, Finished basement with half bath, fireplace and tons of storage. Convenient to I95, Route 40, APG and Baltimore. VIRTUAL TOUR LINK https://view.ricohtours.com/331e1348-a034-473f-ad18-305d80ea9da0/NO PETS, $40 Application fee per applicant over 18 years of age.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 WOODLAND GREEN WAY have any available units?
201 WOODLAND GREEN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aberdeen, MD.
How much is rent in Aberdeen, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aberdeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 WOODLAND GREEN WAY have?
Some of 201 WOODLAND GREEN WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 WOODLAND GREEN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
201 WOODLAND GREEN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 WOODLAND GREEN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 201 WOODLAND GREEN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aberdeen.
Does 201 WOODLAND GREEN WAY offer parking?
No, 201 WOODLAND GREEN WAY does not offer parking.
Does 201 WOODLAND GREEN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 WOODLAND GREEN WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 WOODLAND GREEN WAY have a pool?
No, 201 WOODLAND GREEN WAY does not have a pool.
Does 201 WOODLAND GREEN WAY have accessible units?
No, 201 WOODLAND GREEN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 201 WOODLAND GREEN WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 WOODLAND GREEN WAY does not have units with dishwashers.

