201 WOODLAND GREEN WAY

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

ATTENTION RENTERS!! Large end of group townhome for rent. Home offers first floor master with walk in closet, master bath with soaking tub, 2 bedrooms on second floor with full bath, separate living room and dining room, galley kitchen with eat in nook. Large deck over looks private wooded lot, Finished basement with half bath, fireplace and tons of storage. Convenient to I95, Route 40, APG and Baltimore. VIRTUAL TOUR LINK https://view.ricohtours.com/331e1348-a034-473f-ad18-305d80ea9da0/NO PETS, $40 Application fee per applicant over 18 years of age.