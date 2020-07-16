20 Shrewsbury Green

Amenities

Spacious updated desirable Shrewsbury Green Condominiums. One bedroom, one full bath unit well maintained, newer appliances, and recent floors. Conveniently located within walking distance to shopping plazas, great dining options and easily accessible to all major routes;9, 495,290,90 etc, UMASS Medical Campus and downtown Worcester. Enjoy the community with access to a seasonal in-ground swimming pool, gym, laundry, deeded parking #115. Every prospective tenant-applicant and/or occupant over the age of 18 must fill out an application, complete credit, criminal and eviction background search at a fee per applicant/occupant. Employment verification and references required. Equal opportunity housing. Rent Fee Includes: Heat, Hot Water, Gas, Water, Sewerage Disposal, Refuse Removal, Snow Removal, Grounds Maintenance, one deed parking. Additional parking available through property management.