Worcester County, MA
20 Shrewsbury Green
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:40 PM

20 Shrewsbury Green

20 Shrewsbury Green Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20 Shrewsbury Green Drive, Worcester County, MA 01545

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Spacious updated desirable Shrewsbury Green Condominiums. One bedroom, one full bath unit well maintained, newer appliances, and recent floors. Conveniently located within walking distance to shopping plazas, great dining options and easily accessible to all major routes;9, 495,290,90 etc, UMASS Medical Campus and downtown Worcester. Enjoy the community with access to a seasonal in-ground swimming pool, gym, laundry, deeded parking #115. Every prospective tenant-applicant and/or occupant over the age of 18 must fill out an application, complete credit, criminal and eviction background search at a fee per applicant/occupant. Employment verification and references required. Equal opportunity housing. Rent Fee Includes: Heat, Hot Water, Gas, Water, Sewerage Disposal, Refuse Removal, Snow Removal, Grounds Maintenance, one deed parking. Additional parking available through property management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Shrewsbury Green have any available units?
20 Shrewsbury Green doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Worcester County, MA.
What amenities does 20 Shrewsbury Green have?
Some of 20 Shrewsbury Green's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Shrewsbury Green currently offering any rent specials?
20 Shrewsbury Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Shrewsbury Green pet-friendly?
No, 20 Shrewsbury Green is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Worcester County.
Does 20 Shrewsbury Green offer parking?
Yes, 20 Shrewsbury Green offers parking.
Does 20 Shrewsbury Green have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Shrewsbury Green does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Shrewsbury Green have a pool?
Yes, 20 Shrewsbury Green has a pool.
Does 20 Shrewsbury Green have accessible units?
No, 20 Shrewsbury Green does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Shrewsbury Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Shrewsbury Green has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Shrewsbury Green have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Shrewsbury Green does not have units with air conditioning.
