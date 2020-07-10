All apartments in Worcester County
Find more places like 120 Main St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Worcester County, MA
/
120 Main St
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

120 Main St

120 Main Street · (774) 200-8697
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

120 Main Street, Worcester County, MA 01527

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunning, newly renovated apartment for rent in Millbury. 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. You must see this clean, bright and spacious unit. In the kitchen you will find stainless steel appliances,all new flooring, and fresh paint throughout. In the living and dining space there are gorgeous built in columns, and detailed bead board. Plenty of bedrooms! A 4 bedroom apartment this gorgeous is hard to come by! This apartment has Central AC! Washer and dryer included in unit. Amazing commuter location! Located right on 122A, within 10 minutes to the Mass Pike or I-290, and 4 minutes to Rt. 146. Rent includes water and sewer. Tenant pays all other utilities. First ,last and security deposit required for move in. 12 month lease agreement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Main St have any available units?
120 Main St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 120 Main St have?
Some of 120 Main St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Main St currently offering any rent specials?
120 Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Main St pet-friendly?
No, 120 Main St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Worcester County.
Does 120 Main St offer parking?
No, 120 Main St does not offer parking.
Does 120 Main St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Main St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Main St have a pool?
No, 120 Main St does not have a pool.
Does 120 Main St have accessible units?
No, 120 Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Main St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Main St has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Main St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 120 Main St has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 120 Main St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Residences at Westborough Station
100 Charlestown Meadows Dr
Westborough, MA 01581
Shrewsbury Commons
51 Commons Dr
Northborough, MA 01545
Avalon Northborough
14 Avalon Dr
Northborough, MA 01532
The Commons At Haynes Farm
100 Arbor Dr
Worcester, MA 01545
Lincoln Village
37 Pleasant Valley Drive
Worcester, MA 01612
Windsor at Hopkinton
5 Constitution Ct
Hopkinton, MA 01748
Arrive Westborough
297 Turnpike Rd
Westborough, MA 01581
The Rockwell
12 Tyler Road
Worcester County, MA 01503

Similar Pages

Rockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAHartford, CTQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MA
Manchester, NHMalden, MANashua, NHNewton, MAMarlborough, MASpringfield, MAHudson, MALittleton Common, MAActon, MANorthborough, MABellingham, MAWoonsocket, RI
Westborough, MAHopkinton, MACumberland Hill, RIFranklin, MAWest Concord, MAAttleboro, MALondonderry, NHEast Merrimack, NHPawtucket, RICentral Falls, RIWellesley, MAEast Providence, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
Trinity College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity