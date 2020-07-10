120 Main St

Amenities

Stunning, newly renovated apartment for rent in Millbury. 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. You must see this clean, bright and spacious unit. In the kitchen you will find stainless steel appliances,all new flooring, and fresh paint throughout. In the living and dining space there are gorgeous built in columns, and detailed bead board. Plenty of bedrooms! A 4 bedroom apartment this gorgeous is hard to come by! This apartment has Central AC! Washer and dryer included in unit. Amazing commuter location! Located right on 122A, within 10 minutes to the Mass Pike or I-290, and 4 minutes to Rt. 146. Rent includes water and sewer. Tenant pays all other utilities. First ,last and security deposit required for move in. 12 month lease agreement.