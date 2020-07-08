1 Farmer Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath colonial is located on a quiet street. The kitchen has ample cabinets, a center island, room for a dinning area as well. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and access to the deck. Enjoy the wonderful great room which has a stone fireplace with large windows to let the sunlight in all day long. High ceilings and large bathrooms as expected with this size home. Private back yard with mature trees and beautifully landscaped. Please see attached covid document o sign and send back before any showings. Easy to show. Call for an appointment today!