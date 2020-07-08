All apartments in Worcester County
1 Farmer Cir
Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:35 PM

1 Farmer Cir

1 Farmer Circle · (508) 359-1100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1 Farmer Circle, Worcester County, MA 01757

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2268 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath colonial is located on a quiet street. The kitchen has ample cabinets, a center island, room for a dinning area as well. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and access to the deck. Enjoy the wonderful great room which has a stone fireplace with large windows to let the sunlight in all day long. High ceilings and large bathrooms as expected with this size home. Private back yard with mature trees and beautifully landscaped. Please see attached covid document o sign and send back before any showings. Easy to show. Call for an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Farmer Cir have any available units?
1 Farmer Cir has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Farmer Cir have?
Some of 1 Farmer Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Farmer Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1 Farmer Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Farmer Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1 Farmer Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Worcester County.
Does 1 Farmer Cir offer parking?
No, 1 Farmer Cir does not offer parking.
Does 1 Farmer Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Farmer Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Farmer Cir have a pool?
No, 1 Farmer Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1 Farmer Cir have accessible units?
No, 1 Farmer Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Farmer Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Farmer Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Farmer Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Farmer Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
