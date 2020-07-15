/
3 bedroom apartments
261 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Winchester, MA
Wedgemere
32 Cambridge Street
32 Cambridge Street, Winchester, MA
Looking to move to Winchester? This beautiful move in ready home, is the perfect fit for you! Come see this charming and spacious 4 bedroom, 2 full bath Ranch just a short drive to the highly acclaimed Ambrose Elementary School, Winchester Boat Club
Winchester Town Center
23 Salem St.
23 Salem Street, Winchester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1800 sqft
Great in-town location for this stellar Winchester Townhouse. All renovated, this has 2 full bathrooms, laundry hookups, gas heat and an amazing kitchen. Elegant floor-plan with eat in kitchen, formal dining room and large living room.
Results within 1 mile of Winchester
Arlington 360
4105 Symmes Cir, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,546
1589 sqft
Steps from downtown Arlington, the community boasts gourmet kitchens, a gym with yoga studio, a pool and in-home laundry. The studio to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes are near Mystic Valley Parkway.
West Medford
1530 Mystic Valley Pkwy.
1530 Mystic Valley Parkway, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1181 sqft
Premium West Medford 3 bedroom first floor condo! Available NOW. This first floor renovated condo is located along the Arlington line by Mystic Lake, and less than half a mile away from the Commuter Rail West Medford station.
West Medford
160 Playstead Rd.
160 Playstead Road, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,875
2817 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Arlington Heights
2 Patricia Terrace
2 Patricia Terrace, Lexington, MA
**MOVE IN SPECIAL: LEASE BY 7/15 AND RENT FOR $2500!** This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom charming cape has been meticulously maintained and updated with energy efficient windows, refinished hardwood floors, and updated bathroom in a desirable cul-de-sac
West Medford
97 Playstead
97 Playstead Road, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1st floor apartment has 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms and 1 bath with many updates. It has hardwood floors throughout. Storage and units own washer and dryer are in the basement.
Nobility Hill
9 Atwood Ave
9 Atwood Avenue, Stoneham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1230 sqft
Beautiful 7 rooms,3 bedrooms,1 bathroom on the 2nd floor of a 2 family home.Recently renovated on a lovely corner lot with a huge yard.Newer white cabinets.. eat in Kitchen.Shining hardwood floors through the unit.Newer windows,new heating system.
Arlington Heights
290 Forest
290 Forest Street, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1275 sqft
This is a cozy 3 bedroom 1.5 bath single-family home in Arlington's Turkey Hill area. The first floor features a three season sun porch/ mud room. The kitchen has newer appliances and plenty of cabinet space.
Results within 5 miles of Winchester
Powder House
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,685
1279 sqft
Smoke-free and pet-friendly homes with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and luxurious bathrooms. Residents have access to bike storage, dog park, and fitness studio, among other amenities. Porter Square is walking distance away.
Neighborhood Nine
Langdon Square
1 Langdon Square, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
842 sqft
Four separate newly renovated buildings located within walking distance to Harvard, Central and Porter squares. Available 24-hour maintenance, online rent payment and on-site parking. Units have just been refinished.
Five Fields
Avalon at Lexington
100 Lexington Ridge Dr, Lexington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,418
1298 sqft
Beautiful location near the Concord Ave. Conservation Area and Scott Road Conservation Land. Luxury community set amid lush greenery with gym and pool Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Wellington
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
1567 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Wellington
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1358 sqft
Medford apartment on River's Edge Drive is located near Hwys 16 and 28. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include an outdoor amphitheater, swimming pool, and gym. Apartment features W/D hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace.
East Watertown
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,207
1475 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
Lower Mystic Basin
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,589
1326 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.
Burlington Town Center
Avalon Burlington
1 Arboretum Way, Burlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,025
1330 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-95. Amenities include an on-site swimming pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and playground. Apartments feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio.
East Watertown
Gables Arsenal Street
204 Arsenal St, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,265
1538 sqft
Luxury suburban apartments within seven miles of downtown Boston. Homes feature granite counters and energy efficient appliances. Enjoy a conference room, pool and cyber cafe on site. Near the Watertown Yacht Club.
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
Jack Flats by Windsor
1000 Stone Pl, Melrose, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,680
1488 sqft
Located in a historic building in Melrose. Within walking distance of multiple rail stations and bus stops for an easy commute to downtown Boston. Each apartment features a kitchen with designer cabinets and granite countertops.
Neighborhood Nine
Charles Chauncy
1 Chauncy Street, Cambridge, MA
Harvard University, Sacramento Field and the Museum of Natural History are all convenient to this community. Property features include a fitness center, laundry facility and controlled-access. Apartments have hardwood flooring, breakfast bars and stainless-steel appliances.
Neighborhood Nine
Chauncy Court Apartments
18 Chauncy Street, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,395
1239 sqft
Located close to public transit, Harvard and MIT. Recently redone apartments feature appliances and fixtures with energy-saving features. Free heat and hot water; 24-hour maintenance available.
North Cambridge
Luxe at Alewife
80 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,747
1464 sqft
Live tranquilly in highly coveted Cambridge and explore the best of Luxe at Alewife. Our elegant luxury apartment community is within walking distance of MBTA's Red Line Alewife Station, taking you to downtown Boston in just 25 short minutes.
Wellington
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,993
1360 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Neighborhood Nine
Park 87
87 New St, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1173 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Cambridge across from Danehy Park. Apartments feature air conditioner, carpeting and dishwashers. Community has a BBQ/picnic area and parking garage, and is close to public transportation.
