308 Apartments for rent in Wilmington, MA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wilmington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Regency Place
7000 Horseshoe Ln, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,097
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,412
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, laundry facilities and dishwashers. Fitness center and coffee bar available on-site. Peaceful, suburban location. Parking available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
North Wilmington
9 Units Available
Avalon Oaks
1 Avalon Dr, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1358 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,930
1313 sqft
Stylish homes with gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and private patios. Online portal for quick payments. Ample community amenities, including a playground, pool and courtyard. Easy access to I-93.
Results within 1 mile of Wilmington
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Burlington Town Center
12 Units Available
Avalon Burlington
1 Arboretum Way, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1330 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-95. Amenities include an on-site swimming pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and playground. Apartments feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:20pm
$
Burlington Town Center
10 Units Available
Kimball Towers at Burlington
8 Kimball Ct, Burlington, MA
Studio
$2,006
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,388
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1091 sqft
Ideally situated just 15 miles from downtown Boston. Floor plans feature gas fireplaces, wood floors and stainless steel appliances. Select homes boast spectacular panoramic views. Leisure amenities include a resort-style pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
North Woburn
54 Units Available
Emery Flats
200 Presidential Way, Woburn, MA
Studio
$2,010
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,258
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,734
1119 sqft
Home isn't just where you sleep. It's where you unwind. It's where you have fun. It's where you are free to be yourself. And it's where you become part of a community. That's where Emery Flats comes in. Emery Flats was built with you in mind.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 09:16pm
North Woburn
1 Unit Available
8 Bartlett Dr.
8 Bartlett Drive, Woburn, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1201 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom Apartment Duplex in nice neighborhood in Woburn o 2 Level Duplex in Great Location in Woburn o 1st Floor is Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen & 3 Season 12 x12 Porch w/ Heat o 2nd Floor has (3) Good Sized Bedrooms, (1) Bathroom o

1 of 30

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
North Woburn
1 Unit Available
69 Elm St
69 Elm Street, Woburn, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2100 sqft
New to market...Gorgeous Single family Victorian style home...All totally renovated..
Results within 5 miles of Wilmington
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
The Residences at Joans Farm
100 Donny Martel Way, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,284
1090 sqft
The Residence at Joan’s Farm a new community in the Heritage Properties Portfolio.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
7 Units Available
Heritage at Bedford Springs
100 Thompson Farm, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,390
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,622
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,058
1412 sqft
In-unit laundry offers the ultimate in convenience. Hang out in the clubhouse with friends. The Middlesex Turnpike makes it easy to get to a variety of restaurants.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Burlington Town Center
7 Units Available
Eaves Burlington
1 Farms Dr, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,120
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1120 sqft
Only minutes from I-95, this community boasts an impressive location and easy access to Boston. There's an on-site gym, tennis court and pool to enjoy. Units feature walk-in closets and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Walnut Hill
10 Units Available
Washington Crossing
55 Cedar St, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,394
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,188
1152 sqft
Luxury apartments with easy access to I-93 and I-95. Resort-style amenities at this pet-friendly community include 24-hour gym, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
5 Units Available
Village at Taylor Pond
59 Middlesex Tpke, Waltham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,074
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,596
1114 sqft
Located near wooded nature trail with outdoor fitness equipment. Pet-friendly. 24-hour fitness center with yoga room. Large spa deck and sparkling swimming pool with ample seating.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
West Side
11 Units Available
Wakefield Vista Apartments
105 Hopkins St, Wakefield, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,901
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
987 sqft
Wakefield Vista Apartments offers exceptional apartment living in a serene, desirable location just outside Boston. Less than a half mile from I-95 and only 1 mile from I-93, your commute has never been better.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Commons at Boston Road
499 Boston Rd, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,251
1155 sqft
New apartment homes with extra storage and high ceilings. Residents get access to a media room, clubhouse, and picnic area. Near Ralph Hill Conservation Area. Easy access to I-95 and Route 3 for convenient transportation.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:01pm
$
Walnut Hill
15 Units Available
Mill Street Gardens
57 Mill Street, Woburn, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,875
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
850 sqft
Close to I-93 for quick commuting to Boston. Units with eat-in kitchens, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, dining rooms, bay windows, and great urban views.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Winchester Town Center
5 Units Available
Elmwood Apartments
2 Elmwood Avenue, Winchester, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
355 sqft
Located in a charming older building in an affluent community. This pet-friendly community offers spacious interiors. Homes offer wood flooring, newer appliances and updated fixtures. Close to downtown.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
110 Haverhill St 711
110 Haverhill Street, Middlesex County, MA
Studio
$2,400
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautiful Studio with in-unit laundry ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 222725 ~NO FEE~ Spacious studio apartment steps to Green Line, Orange Line, and North Station with tons of restaurants, bars, and shopping all around.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 09:16pm
Colonial Heights
1 Unit Available
1 Hawthorne Way
1 Hawthorne Way, Essex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1271 sqft
A nice apartment located on the Andover/Lawrence Line. We have other apartments throughout the region. Let us know if you are looking for an apartment in Lawrence, Andover and Tewksbury. Terms: One year lease

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
1 Woodview Way
1 Woodview Way, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,942
754 sqft
Introducing Andovers' newest luxury apartment homes! Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring upgraded kitchens, large walk-in closets, and side by side washer and dryer.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
82 Main St.
82 Main Street, Lynnfield, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1906 sqft
Tastefully renovated 4bd/1.5ba single-family home. Multi-level interior layout, gorgeous original hardwood flooring. Unit features for redone interior and walling, and formal dining and family rooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 09:16pm
Winchester Town Center
1 Unit Available
23 Salem St.
23 Salem Street, Winchester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1800 sqft
Great in-town location for this stellar Winchester Townhouse. All renovated, this has 2 full bathrooms, laundry hookups, gas heat and an amazing kitchen. Elegant floor-plan with eat in kitchen, formal dining room and large living room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
52 Pleasant Street
52 Pleasant Street, Reading, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Gorgeous apartment with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. This apartment offers 3 bedrooms, one bathroom, in unit laundry hookup and 2 assigned parking spaces.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Cummingsville
1 Unit Available
121 Cambridge Rd
121 Cambridge Road, Woburn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
750 sqft
Move right into this 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath condominium. With gleaming hardwood floors throughout, a large kitchen with newer appliances, 2 off street parking spaces and more, this property is immediately ready for occupancy.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
1 Unit Available
1360 Main St U502
1360 Main Street, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious second floor unit with washer and dryer. Unit has forced hot air gas heat and central A.C. Small complex located on Route 38; but, set back from the road - so its very quiet.
City Guide for Wilmington, MA

Wilmington is the home of the Robert S. Peabody Museum, one of the nation’s most extensive depositories of Native American archeological collections.

Located in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, Wilmington is a town with a rich culture and roots that go all the way back to the 1600s. Things have changed a bit since the 1600s Wilmington--indoor plumbing is a huge plus--and the city has a population of just over 22,000. The city has a history of freedom fighting during wartime, serving as a stop on the underground railroad and having a quadrupled population after World War 2 -- make love, not war.

Having trouble with Craigslist Wilmington? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Wilmington, MA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wilmington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

