308 Apartments for rent in Wilmington, MA with hardwood floors

Wilmington is the home of the Robert S. Peabody Museum, one of the nation’s most extensive depositories of Native American archeological collections.

Located in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, Wilmington is a town with a rich culture and roots that go all the way back to the 1600s. Things have changed a bit since the 1600s Wilmington--indoor plumbing is a huge plus--and the city has a population of just over 22,000. The city has a history of freedom fighting during wartime, serving as a stop on the underground railroad and having a quadrupled population after World War 2 -- make love, not war.

