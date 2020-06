Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Bigger than many single family homes!



1500 SF commuter dream lower level apartment in the prestigious, stately Washington House. Master BR with full bath and huge walk-in closet. Warm and inviting nook perfect for reading and sipping morning coffee. Open living/dining room with extra space for an office area.



Second bedroom next to full bath. Modern kitchen with all appliances. Landlord pays all utilities except for electric and cable.



Two-car parking. Laundry room. 6 minute walk to commuter rail. Walk to many amenities including Brook Path, library, restaurants (including Smith & Wollenskys) and unique shops.



Hunnewell elementary school is on 4 min walking distance!