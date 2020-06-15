Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

4 Edgemoor Circle Unit 4 Available 09/15/20 Stunning 3 bd 2.5 bath in the heart of Wellesley and Professionally Managed - This amazing 3 bedroom 2.5 bath has everything you are looking for. Located in the heart of Wellesley you are right off Route 9 in one of the best school districts in the state. Enjoy beautiful hardwood floors on the first floor, your own car garage, backyard with deck, fireplace, and laundry in unit. There is plenty of storage space in the basement. Do not worry about snow removal and landscaping because they are taken care of for you too. One of the best parts about living in Wellesley is the school systems. Your children will attend elementary school at the Hardy School,

middle school at Wellesley Middle School, and High school at Wellesley High. This is the best school district in the state of Massachusetts.



.

No smoking! Good credit a must.

First month rent, security deposit, and broker fee required.



For showings please call:



Listing Agent: Zachary

Phone: c.617-553-4717

Email: zhall@rpm-boston.com | zachary@dependablere.com

Dependable Real Estate, Inc



(RLNE1909174)