Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

4 Edgemoor Circle Unit 4

4 Edgemoor Circle · (617) 522-0099
Location

4 Edgemoor Circle, Wellesley, MA 02482

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Edgemoor Circle Unit 4 · Avail. Sep 15

$3,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1738 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Edgemoor Circle Unit 4 Available 09/15/20 Stunning 3 bd 2.5 bath in the heart of Wellesley and Professionally Managed - This amazing 3 bedroom 2.5 bath has everything you are looking for. Located in the heart of Wellesley you are right off Route 9 in one of the best school districts in the state. Enjoy beautiful hardwood floors on the first floor, your own car garage, backyard with deck, fireplace, and laundry in unit. There is plenty of storage space in the basement. Do not worry about snow removal and landscaping because they are taken care of for you too. One of the best parts about living in Wellesley is the school systems. Your children will attend elementary school at the Hardy School,
middle school at Wellesley Middle School, and High school at Wellesley High. This is the best school district in the state of Massachusetts.

.
No smoking! Good credit a must.
First month rent, security deposit, and broker fee required.

For showings please call:

Listing Agent: Zachary
Phone: c.617-553-4717
Email: zhall@rpm-boston.com | zachary@dependablere.com
Dependable Real Estate, Inc

(RLNE1909174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Edgemoor Circle Unit 4 have any available units?
4 Edgemoor Circle Unit 4 has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Edgemoor Circle Unit 4 have?
Some of 4 Edgemoor Circle Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Edgemoor Circle Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
4 Edgemoor Circle Unit 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Edgemoor Circle Unit 4 pet-friendly?
No, 4 Edgemoor Circle Unit 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellesley.
Does 4 Edgemoor Circle Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 4 Edgemoor Circle Unit 4 does offer parking.
Does 4 Edgemoor Circle Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Edgemoor Circle Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Edgemoor Circle Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 4 Edgemoor Circle Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 4 Edgemoor Circle Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 4 Edgemoor Circle Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Edgemoor Circle Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Edgemoor Circle Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Edgemoor Circle Unit 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Edgemoor Circle Unit 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
