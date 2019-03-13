2 Elm Street - Unit 1

Amenities
Welcome home to 2 Elm Street in Wellesley! This spacious & updated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit features 3 levels of living space with high ceilings & oversized rooms flowing with natural light. The main level boasts a large chef’s kitchen complete with a Thermador Range, Sub-Zero Refrigerator, custom cabinetry, granite countertops & eat-in dining area. The formal dining room contains gleaming hardwoods which extend into the warm & inviting family room and office. The 2nd floor features a large master bedroom with a private bath, another bedroom & full bathroom. The 3rd level contains 2 additional bedrooms. A private washer/dryer are available in the basement with ample room for additional storage. There is a lush & private fenced-in yard for exclusive use of this unit. All of this within a great neighborhood and convenient location close to major routes, commuter rail, restaurants, shops & all that Wellesley Hills has to offer!