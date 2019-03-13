All apartments in Wellesley
Last updated March 13 2019 at 8:46 PM

2 Elm Street - Unit 1

2 Elm St · (617) 916-1646
Location

2 Elm St, Wellesley, MA 02481

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$5,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home to 2 Elm Street in Wellesley! This spacious & updated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit features 3 levels of living space with high ceilings & oversized rooms flowing with natural light. The main level boasts a large chef’s kitchen complete with a Thermador Range, Sub-Zero Refrigerator, custom cabinetry, granite countertops & eat-in dining area. The formal dining room contains gleaming hardwoods which extend into the warm & inviting family room and office. The 2nd floor features a large master bedroom with a private bath, another bedroom & full bathroom. The 3rd level contains 2 additional bedrooms. A private washer/dryer are available in the basement with ample room for additional storage. There is a lush & private fenced-in yard for exclusive use of this unit. All of this within a great neighborhood and convenient location close to major routes, commuter rail, restaurants, shops & all that Wellesley Hills has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Elm Street - Unit 1 have any available units?
2 Elm Street - Unit 1 has a unit available for $5,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 Elm Street - Unit 1 have?
Some of 2 Elm Street - Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Elm Street - Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2 Elm Street - Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Elm Street - Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2 Elm Street - Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellesley.
Does 2 Elm Street - Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 2 Elm Street - Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2 Elm Street - Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Elm Street - Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Elm Street - Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 2 Elm Street - Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2 Elm Street - Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 2 Elm Street - Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Elm Street - Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Elm Street - Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Elm Street - Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Elm Street - Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
