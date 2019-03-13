2 Elm Street - Unit 1

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome home to 2 Elm Street in Wellesley! This spacious & updated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit features 3 levels of living space with high ceilings & oversized rooms flowing with natural light. The main level boasts a large chef’s kitchen complete with a Thermador Range, Sub-Zero Refrigerator, custom cabinetry, granite countertops & eat-in dining area. The formal dining room contains gleaming hardwoods which extend into the warm & inviting family room and office. The 2nd floor features a large master bedroom with a private bath, another bedroom & full bathroom. The 3rd level contains 2 additional bedrooms. A private washer/dryer are available in the basement with ample room for additional storage. There is a lush & private fenced-in yard for exclusive use of this unit. All of this within a great neighborhood and convenient location close to major routes, commuter rail, restaurants, shops & all that Wellesley Hills has to offer!