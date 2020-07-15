/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 PM
11 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Taunton, MA
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
10 Units Available
Avalon Easton
60 Robert Dr, Brockton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1334 sqft
Furnished units with spacious walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Route 123.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 02:47 PM
6 Units Available
Chestnut Farm Apartments
100 Chestnut Farm Way, Raynham Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Route 24 and Interstate 495. Community has spa, pool, and on-site fitness center. Units feature separate dining rooms, large master bedrooms, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
6 Units Available
East Main Apartments
274 E Main St, Norton Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
1277 sqft
Townhome apartments with direct entries and porches. Interior features include high ceilings, tile backsplashes, USB outlets and large walk-in closets. At the intersection of I-495 and I-95.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
258 Chestnut Farm Way
258 Chestnut Farm Way, Raynham Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Master suite, laundry, ample storage, & more - Property Id: 283727 Chestnut Farm Apartments located in Raynham MA on a 50-acre protected wooded area with nearby access to Routes 24 and 44, I-495, restaurants, and shopping centers.
1 of 21
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
1305 North Main Street
1305 North Main Street, Raynham Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Raynham. Amenities included: central air, central heat, and washer dryer. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,995/month rent. $1,995 security deposit required.
Results within 10 miles of Taunton
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
6 Units Available
Station Pointe Apartments
9 Francis Ave, Mansfield Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
809 sqft
Luxury community includes two swimming pools, laundry suites and 24-hour maintenance. Units feature dishwasher, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. Close to Maple Park Conservation Area.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 05:32 PM
17 Units Available
The Sylvan Foxborough
10 Fisher St, Foxborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,122
1168 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept gourmet kitchens, granite/quartz counters, large islands, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness club, catering kitchen. Easy access to I-95 and I-495.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Ames Shovel Works Apartments
50 Main St, Brockton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
858 sqft
Landscaped apartment community situated on a former industrial complex near Picker Field. Apartments feature high ceilings, modern kitchens and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy access to a lounge, courtyard and picnic area. Covered car parking available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 PM
$
8 Units Available
Highlands
Royal Crest Estates
37 Courtney St, Fall River, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1152 sqft
Apartment community located close to Route 24, the Fall River Expressway and I-195. Units feature a variety of floor plans, A/C, hardwood floors and large walk-in closets. Pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 PM
9 Units Available
West Village
792 West St, Mansfield Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,213
1160 sqft
Residents can get out and enjoy cabanas, an athletic center and even charge their electric vehicle at this community. Inside features include custom cabinetry, designer appliances and walk-in closets. Mansfield Crossing shopping center is nearby.
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
266 North Main St.
266 North Main Street, Mansfield Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
855 sqft
Beautiful first-floor condo in Mansfield's highly sought after Roosevelt building. A couple of minutes walk from the Mansfield MBTA commuter rail, shopping, and restaurants.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MA