Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:54 PM

158 Apartments for rent in Stoughton, MA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Stoughton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
8 Units Available
The Point at Stoughton
3101 Stagecoach Road, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,757
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,168
1025 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a quiet neighborhood, a quick 30-minute commute to downtown Boston. Manicured courtyards, an outdoor summer kitchen and a dog park available to all residents.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
North Randolph
5 Units Available
North Stoughton Village
27 Page Ter, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located, this community offers thoughtfully designed one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom homes.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
25 Halliden St
25 Halliden Street, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1560 sqft
Spacious 4 BD 1 Bath Single Family Home in Downtown Stoughton - You cannot miss with this 4 Bedroom 1 Bath single family home that is partially furnished.
Results within 1 mile of Stoughton
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
North Randolph
11 Units Available
Rosemont Square Apartments
2 Chestnut W, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,751
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1057 sqft
Luxury community has units with W/D hookup, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Residents can also enjoy communal pool, BBQ grill, gym. The community is situated just 15 miles south of Boston and steps from shopping and dining.
Results within 5 miles of Stoughton
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
North Randolph
8 Units Available
Prynne Hills
9 Bay Drive, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,923
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly positioned in wooded landscape near South Shore Plaza. All apartments feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and private patios or balconies with wooded views. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and landscaped picnic areas.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
4 Units Available
Ames Shovel Works Apartments
50 Main St, Brockton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
858 sqft
Landscaped apartment community situated on a former industrial complex near Picker Field. Apartments feature high ceilings, modern kitchens and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy access to a lounge, courtyard and picnic area. Covered car parking available.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
South Norwood
21 Units Available
Norwood Gardens
105 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1300 sqft
Excellent location for commuters close to I-95 and I-495. Luxurious units have custom accent walls, chandeliers, and free heat and hot water. Community offers pool tennis, and picnic area.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
12 Units Available
Avalon Easton
60 Robert Dr, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,030
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1334 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,935
1541 sqft
Furnished units with spacious walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Route 123.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Norwood Centre
9 Units Available
Avalon Norwood
155 Lenox St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1462 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1547 sqft
Avalon Norwood is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for lease, conveniently located steps from the Norwood Central Commuter Rail.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Sharon
2500 Avalon Dr, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,270
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,792
1322 sqft
Exquisite apartments with walk-in closets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Enjoy a clubhouse, gym and media room on-site. Right near I-95. Close to Spring Valley Country Club. Just 20 miles from Boston.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
17 Units Available
Gables University Station
85 University Ave, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1297 sqft
Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and bike storage. Located just minutes from I-95, which makes commuting easy and convenient.
Last updated June 14 at 12:12pm
$
Brockton Heights
4 Units Available
Westside Colonial
10 Westland St, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westside Colonial in Brockton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
North Randolph
5 Units Available
Blue Hills Village
735 Randolph St, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1100 sqft
Blue Hills Village is a high quality community of thoughtfully designed one & two bedroom apartments along with a selection of three bedroom townhouses.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Clifton Heights
1 Unit Available
87 West Chestnut Street
87 W Chestnut St, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Cute 1 Bedroom Available Now - Property Id: 300637 87 W Chestnut Street, 2nd floor 1 Bedroom 3 Room Apartment $1200 includes Hot Water Tenant to pay Electric (heat) Hardwood floors New Fridge First, Last and 1/2 month brokers fee Available now No

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
226 Green Street
226 Green Street, Brockton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Please give me a call for any information about the house ??. Feel free to call me at 7748265033. More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/brockton-ma?lid=13183124 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5677770)

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
22 Revere
22 Revere Street, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
650 sqft
Located about 1000 feet from the Canton Center commuter rail T stop (and a 1/2 mile to Canton Junction) you can get to NU or Longwood Med in less than a 1/2 hour (depending on which train schedule, see MBTA.

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
14 Bradford
14 Bradford Avenue, Sharon, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1918 sqft
This unit is a one show wonder! It comes up every few years and it gets rented on the first showing almost every time! Located in Sharon Center Between Dunbar and East Chestnut behind the new town hall.

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
120 University Ave
120 University Avenue, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly Built TOP FLOOR Condo for rent with GARAGE PARKING! 1 Bedroom unit with extra bonus room that can be used as a guest room, dining room, office, or second family room.

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
2 Pole Plain Rd
2 Pole Plain Road, Sharon, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1852 sqft
Beautiful newly updated multi-level home with 3 spacious bedrooms 2.5 baths with a one car attached garage in Sharon Heights. Hardwood floors throughout main level, freshly painted interior, open floor plan, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar.

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
315 Neponset St.
315 Neponset Street, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
980 sqft
Very nice 2 bedroom unit located on the second floor of popular "Eaton Village". Fully applianced modern galley kitchen. Open dining room that leads into a spacious living room. Relaxing private outside deck with great views.

Last updated April 13 at 08:03am
1 Unit Available
186 Main
186 Main Street, Bristol County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Newly renovated duplex downtown Easton. This spacious unit features: 2 bedrooms, an office/den and 1.5 bathrooms. 1100 square feet, two floors of living space and basement for storage. Eat-in kitchen features new cabinets and appliances.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Montello
1 Unit Available
Claremont
500 North Quincy Street, Abington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1000 sqft
www.b7properties.net/the-claremont.
Results within 10 miles of Stoughton
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
North Quincy
9 Units Available
Quincy Commons
1 Canton Rd, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,615
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,904
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,302
790 sqft
Great Quincy location next to the North Quincy MBTA Red Line station. Close to beautiful Quincy Shore Drive restaurants and shops. Peaceful community with lush courtyard and landscaping. Heat and hot water included.
Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
31 Units Available
Cottonwood One Upland
8 Upland Woods Circle, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
978 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,955
1426 sqft
Luxurious community with pool, amphitheater and dog park. Residences feature window blinds, hardwood floors, and washer and dryer. Located close to Legacy Place and University Station.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Stoughton, MA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Stoughton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

