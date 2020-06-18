Amenities

57 Brewster St Available 08/01/20 4 Bed House For Rent - Sixteen Acres - Available August 1st 2020! 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom Cape in Sixteen Acres. Right down the street from bustling Sixteen Acres Plaza. Owner pays for water, trash, lawn maintenance, and washer dryer on site. Residents are responsible for gas and electric utilities.



*Amount to move in is first, last and security deposit (3x the rent)

*Credit and Background Checks required

*Income verification required, co-signers as needed



Message us for a showing today!



We fully comply with all fair housing laws, including those which prohibit discrimination against families with children and individuals with disabilities. We also strictly comply with the Massachusetts Lead Law, which prohibits discrimination against families with children under age 6 due to the presence of lead paint and requires landlords to abate paint hazards when a child under the age of 6 resides in the building.



No Pets Allowed



