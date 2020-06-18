All apartments in Springfield
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

57 Brewster St

57 Brewster Street · (413) 314-2899
Location

57 Brewster Street, Springfield, MA 01119
Sixteen Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 57 Brewster St · Avail. Aug 1

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1579 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
57 Brewster St Available 08/01/20 4 Bed House For Rent - Sixteen Acres - Available August 1st 2020! 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom Cape in Sixteen Acres. Right down the street from bustling Sixteen Acres Plaza. Owner pays for water, trash, lawn maintenance, and washer dryer on site. Residents are responsible for gas and electric utilities.

*Amount to move in is first, last and security deposit (3x the rent)
*Credit and Background Checks required
*Income verification required, co-signers as needed

Message us for a showing today!

We fully comply with all fair housing laws, including those which prohibit discrimination against families with children and individuals with disabilities. We also strictly comply with the Massachusetts Lead Law, which prohibits discrimination against families with children under age 6 due to the presence of lead paint and requires landlords to abate paint hazards when a child under the age of 6 resides in the building.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5346994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Brewster St have any available units?
57 Brewster St has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 57 Brewster St currently offering any rent specials?
57 Brewster St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Brewster St pet-friendly?
No, 57 Brewster St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 57 Brewster St offer parking?
No, 57 Brewster St does not offer parking.
Does 57 Brewster St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 57 Brewster St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Brewster St have a pool?
No, 57 Brewster St does not have a pool.
Does 57 Brewster St have accessible units?
No, 57 Brewster St does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Brewster St have units with dishwashers?
No, 57 Brewster St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 57 Brewster St have units with air conditioning?
No, 57 Brewster St does not have units with air conditioning.
