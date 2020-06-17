All apartments in Springfield
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

400 Maple St

400 Maple Street · (413) 331-5100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 Maple Street, Springfield, MA 01105
Six Corners

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 400 Maple St · Avail. now

$3,495

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 6300 sqft

Amenities

Historic French Mansion on Maple Hill - Absolute breathtaking historic mansion with over 6000 square feet! 14 rooms, 6 baths and separate Butler and Maid quarters. Set on a 1.43 acre land sheltered by arbor vitae and three European Reminiscent courtyards. Featuring; Eighteen-pane floor-to-ceiling arched windows, walnut walls, expansive kitchen; double ovens, gleaming copper and stainless-steel hood, two double sinks, two pantries, custom oak cabinets, granite countertops, a wine cooler and atrium style breakfast area. In the dining room, distinctive crown molding with gold-leaf inlay, adjacent, the stunning foyer and main living room with wood-burning black marble fireplace. The cozy den has two sets of French doors opening out to the side and rear courtyards. On the second floor, entry hall has sitting/ironing room and a walk in linen closet along with 4 Master Bedrooms, 4 Baths, 2 dressing rooms and walk up attic with cedar closet. Landscaping included. Oil heat, gas and electric bill is tenants responsibility. First, last and security to move-in.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5268132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Maple St have any available units?
400 Maple St has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 400 Maple St have?
Some of 400 Maple St's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Maple St currently offering any rent specials?
400 Maple St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Maple St pet-friendly?
No, 400 Maple St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 400 Maple St offer parking?
Yes, 400 Maple St does offer parking.
Does 400 Maple St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Maple St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Maple St have a pool?
No, 400 Maple St does not have a pool.
Does 400 Maple St have accessible units?
No, 400 Maple St does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Maple St have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Maple St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Maple St have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Maple St does not have units with air conditioning.
