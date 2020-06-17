400 Maple St

Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel fireplace courtyard oven

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Historic French Mansion on Maple Hill - Absolute breathtaking historic mansion with over 6000 square feet! 14 rooms, 6 baths and separate Butler and Maid quarters. Set on a 1.43 acre land sheltered by arbor vitae and three European Reminiscent courtyards. Featuring; Eighteen-pane floor-to-ceiling arched windows, walnut walls, expansive kitchen; double ovens, gleaming copper and stainless-steel hood, two double sinks, two pantries, custom oak cabinets, granite countertops, a wine cooler and atrium style breakfast area. In the dining room, distinctive crown molding with gold-leaf inlay, adjacent, the stunning foyer and main living room with wood-burning black marble fireplace. The cozy den has two sets of French doors opening out to the side and rear courtyards. On the second floor, entry hall has sitting/ironing room and a walk in linen closet along with 4 Master Bedrooms, 4 Baths, 2 dressing rooms and walk up attic with cedar closet. Landscaping included. Oil heat, gas and electric bill is tenants responsibility. First, last and security to move-in.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5268132)