315 Main Street 2

Unit 2 Available 06/15/20 Spacious, quiet / PLEASE COMPLETE PRESCREEN - Property Id: 80461



2nd floor apartment. Three bedrooms plus office off master BR

Approximately 10 min to major highways (291-91 and turnpike) 10 min to local colleges, CRRC & MGM, on bus route, walk to shopping, IO Elem & dining. Clean and very quiet. Recently remodeled kitchen and bath. Insuliated building. Hardwood and carpet. Freshly painted. Off Street Parking for two cars . Smoke free building, No pets.

Credit & background check, First-Last-Security



Applications accepted thru turbotenant and zillow rental manager



Each applicant 18 year of age or older must meet rental requirements.

Please complete prescreen

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/80461

No Pets Allowed



