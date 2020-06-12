All apartments in Springfield
315 Main Street 2
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:50 AM

315 Main Street 2

315 Main Street · (413) 308-2434
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

315 Main Street, Springfield, MA 01151
Indian Orchard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Unit 2 Available 06/15/20 Spacious, quiet / PLEASE COMPLETE PRESCREEN - Property Id: 80461

2nd floor apartment. Three bedrooms plus office off master BR
Approximately 10 min to major highways (291-91 and turnpike) 10 min to local colleges, CRRC & MGM, on bus route, walk to shopping, IO Elem & dining. Clean and very quiet. Recently remodeled kitchen and bath. Insuliated building. Hardwood and carpet. Freshly painted. Off Street Parking for two cars . Smoke free building, No pets.
Credit & background check, First-Last-Security

Applications accepted thru turbotenant and zillow rental manager

Each applicant 18 year of age or older must meet rental requirements.
Please complete prescreen
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/80461
Property Id 80461

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5821913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Main Street 2 have any available units?
315 Main Street 2 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 315 Main Street 2 have?
Some of 315 Main Street 2's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Main Street 2 currently offering any rent specials?
315 Main Street 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Main Street 2 pet-friendly?
No, 315 Main Street 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 315 Main Street 2 offer parking?
Yes, 315 Main Street 2 does offer parking.
Does 315 Main Street 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Main Street 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Main Street 2 have a pool?
No, 315 Main Street 2 does not have a pool.
Does 315 Main Street 2 have accessible units?
No, 315 Main Street 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Main Street 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 Main Street 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Main Street 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 Main Street 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
