All apartments in Springfield
Find more places like 120 Mill St first floor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Springfield, MA
/
120 Mill St first floor
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

120 Mill St first floor

120 Mill St · (413) 246-1766
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Springfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

120 Mill St, Springfield, MA 01108
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1400 · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
First floor renovated victorian apartment for rent - Property Id: 310959

Beautiful large 1st floor Apartment .The entire house has just recently been remodeled and everything is essentially brand new in the home from electrical,plumbing,heating system, walls,flooring,etc. It's only new once and here's your chance to move into a "never before lived in" apartment. Looking for a respectful, clean tenant, to enjoy this newly remodeled historic home.
- 3 Large Bedrooms
- 1 Full Bath
- Large Full Kitchen including all appliances
- Large Family Room
- Washer Dryer hook ups in unit
- Gas forced hot air Heat / Gas Hot Water heater
- Lead certificate
electric & gas separately metered and will be tenants responsibility
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/120-mill-st-first-floor-springfield-ma/310959
Property Id 310959

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5950296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Mill St first floor have any available units?
120 Mill St first floor has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 120 Mill St first floor have?
Some of 120 Mill St first floor's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Mill St first floor currently offering any rent specials?
120 Mill St first floor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Mill St first floor pet-friendly?
No, 120 Mill St first floor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 120 Mill St first floor offer parking?
No, 120 Mill St first floor does not offer parking.
Does 120 Mill St first floor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Mill St first floor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Mill St first floor have a pool?
No, 120 Mill St first floor does not have a pool.
Does 120 Mill St first floor have accessible units?
No, 120 Mill St first floor does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Mill St first floor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Mill St first floor has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Mill St first floor have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Mill St first floor does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 120 Mill St first floor?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Edge Apartments
415 Porter Lake Dr
Springfield, MA 01106
Colonial Estates
1 Beacon Cir
Springfield, MA 01119

Similar Pages

Springfield 2 BedroomsSpringfield 3 Bedrooms
Springfield Apartments with BalconiesSpringfield Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Springfield Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hartford, CTWorcester, MAMeriden, CTMiddletown, CTManchester, CTWaterbury, CTNorwich, CTWethersfield, CT
East Hartford, CTWestfield, MANew Britain, CTNorth Haven, CTChicopee, MAAmherst Center, MANaugatuck, CTNorthampton, MA
Windsor Locks, CTGlastonbury Center, CTWillimantic, CTSimsbury Center, CTGreenfield Town, MASouth Amherst, MAThompsonville, CTRockville, CT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Forest Park
Sixteen Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Springfield CollegeWestern New England University
Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
Three Rivers Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity