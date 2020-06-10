120 Mill St first floor

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils

First floor renovated victorian apartment for rent - Property Id: 310959



Beautiful large 1st floor Apartment .The entire house has just recently been remodeled and everything is essentially brand new in the home from electrical,plumbing,heating system, walls,flooring,etc. It's only new once and here's your chance to move into a "never before lived in" apartment. Looking for a respectful, clean tenant, to enjoy this newly remodeled historic home.

- 3 Large Bedrooms

- 1 Full Bath

- Large Full Kitchen including all appliances

- Large Family Room

- Washer Dryer hook ups in unit

- Gas forced hot air Heat / Gas Hot Water heater

- Lead certificate

electric & gas separately metered and will be tenants responsibility

No Dogs Allowed



