15 Michael Ave

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This family home has been owned and lovingly cared for by one family since it was built. A typical beach house that is casual, comfy and always creates a sense of welcome Home . This home contains comfy sofas and chairs that surround the fireplace. You will always find the perfect spot to curl up with a good book no matter what the weather is outside. Having a garage for your car is a bonus and it stays out of the winter chill. The beach is private and within easy walking distance. This home is very convenient to major roads, the golf course, the commuter rail, shopping, the marina, everything you could want is right around the corner. In addition you have a beautiful home to live in while you watch the changing seasons. Scituate and the South Shore have so much to offer. Even if you have to stay inside more often because of the COVID situation, you won't have a problem in such a great neighborhood and lovely home.