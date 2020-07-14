All apartments in Scituate
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:23 AM

15 Michael Ave

15 Michael Avenue · (408) 439-7769
Location

15 Michael Avenue, Scituate, MA 02066

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1477 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This family home has been owned and lovingly cared for by one family since it was built. A typical beach house that is casual, comfy and always creates a sense of welcome Home . This home contains comfy sofas and chairs that surround the fireplace. You will always find the perfect spot to curl up with a good book no matter what the weather is outside. Having a garage for your car is a bonus and it stays out of the winter chill. The beach is private and within easy walking distance. This home is very convenient to major roads, the golf course, the commuter rail, shopping, the marina, everything you could want is right around the corner. In addition you have a beautiful home to live in while you watch the changing seasons. Scituate and the South Shore have so much to offer. Even if you have to stay inside more often because of the COVID situation, you won't have a problem in such a great neighborhood and lovely home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Michael Ave have any available units?
15 Michael Ave has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 15 Michael Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15 Michael Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Michael Ave pet-friendly?
No, 15 Michael Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scituate.
Does 15 Michael Ave offer parking?
Yes, 15 Michael Ave offers parking.
Does 15 Michael Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Michael Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Michael Ave have a pool?
No, 15 Michael Ave does not have a pool.
Does 15 Michael Ave have accessible units?
No, 15 Michael Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Michael Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Michael Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Michael Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Michael Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
