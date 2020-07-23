All apartments in Revere
585 Revere Beach Parkway #412
Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:40 AM

585 Revere Beach Parkway #412

585 Revere Beach Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

585 Revere Beach Parkway, Revere, MA 02151
Downtown Revere

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
585 Revere Beach Parkway Available 08/01/20 Updated Condo 2 BRs & 2 Full baths with Heat & hot water - 1 car garage space - partially furnished - AVAILABLE AUG 1st: Spacious and sunny corner unit featuring 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths with a large balcony and 1 car underground garage space. Open concept floor plan & recently renovated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & new flooring throughout. Enjoy one level living with elevator and laundry in the building for your convenience. Easy access to public transportation & highways, MBTA bus 119 is next to the building. Minutes away to Logan Airport, Downtown Boston, Beachmont Station Blue Line, Route 16, Route 1, beautiful Revere Beach, Assembly Row, Encore Casino, shopping & so much more. The apartment is offered partially furnished and RENT INCLUDES HEAT & HOT WATER.
Requirements:
- $2,250 First Month's Rent
- $2,250 Full Security
- Broker Fee Equal to half a month's rent
- Good references, credit, rental history required. Income must be average of 3x the rent
No Pets. No smoking

Unit currently occupied. Showings with proper notice required. Covid-19 Showing Disclosure must be signed at showing.

Please inquire to confirm availability of this rental

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5152654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 585 Revere Beach Parkway #412 have any available units?
585 Revere Beach Parkway #412 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Revere, MA.
What amenities does 585 Revere Beach Parkway #412 have?
Some of 585 Revere Beach Parkway #412's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 585 Revere Beach Parkway #412 currently offering any rent specials?
585 Revere Beach Parkway #412 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 585 Revere Beach Parkway #412 pet-friendly?
No, 585 Revere Beach Parkway #412 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Revere.
Does 585 Revere Beach Parkway #412 offer parking?
Yes, 585 Revere Beach Parkway #412 offers parking.
Does 585 Revere Beach Parkway #412 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 585 Revere Beach Parkway #412 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 585 Revere Beach Parkway #412 have a pool?
No, 585 Revere Beach Parkway #412 does not have a pool.
Does 585 Revere Beach Parkway #412 have accessible units?
No, 585 Revere Beach Parkway #412 does not have accessible units.
Does 585 Revere Beach Parkway #412 have units with dishwashers?
No, 585 Revere Beach Parkway #412 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 585 Revere Beach Parkway #412 have units with air conditioning?
No, 585 Revere Beach Parkway #412 does not have units with air conditioning.
