585 Revere Beach Parkway #412

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

585 Revere Beach Parkway Available 08/01/20 Updated Condo 2 BRs & 2 Full baths with Heat & hot water - 1 car garage space - partially furnished - AVAILABLE AUG 1st: Spacious and sunny corner unit featuring 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths with a large balcony and 1 car underground garage space. Open concept floor plan & recently renovated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & new flooring throughout. Enjoy one level living with elevator and laundry in the building for your convenience. Easy access to public transportation & highways, MBTA bus 119 is next to the building. Minutes away to Logan Airport, Downtown Boston, Beachmont Station Blue Line, Route 16, Route 1, beautiful Revere Beach, Assembly Row, Encore Casino, shopping & so much more. The apartment is offered partially furnished and RENT INCLUDES HEAT & HOT WATER.

Requirements:

- $2,250 First Month's Rent

- $2,250 Full Security

- Broker Fee Equal to half a month's rent

- Good references, credit, rental history required. Income must be average of 3x the rent

No Pets. No smoking



Unit currently occupied. Showings with proper notice required. Covid-19 Showing Disclosure must be signed at showing.



Please inquire to confirm availability of this rental



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5152654)