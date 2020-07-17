All apartments in Reading
52 Sanborn St
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:09 AM

52 Sanborn St

52 Sanborn Street · (978) 988-0028
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

52 Sanborn Street, Reading, MA 01867

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 407 · Avail. now

$2,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1380 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Do you want the feel of living in Beacon Hill without the traffic to Boston, well look no further, the Old Schoolhouse is your next home! You'll be taken right away with the beautiful entry way and common areas leading to the elevator and then you will begin to feel all the charm of Beacon Hill, exposed brick walls in the unit and around the complex. This Dramatic Penthouse unit is GORGEOUS and features an open floor plan with 2 bedrooms, two baths (first floor bath has shower), a fireplace dining room, lots of skylights showing off fabulous views and so much sunlight. New High efficiency HVAC in all units. The kitchen has granite counters, shaker cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. A REAL BEAUTY...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Sanborn St have any available units?
52 Sanborn St has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 52 Sanborn St have?
Some of 52 Sanborn St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Sanborn St currently offering any rent specials?
52 Sanborn St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Sanborn St pet-friendly?
No, 52 Sanborn St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reading.
Does 52 Sanborn St offer parking?
No, 52 Sanborn St does not offer parking.
Does 52 Sanborn St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 52 Sanborn St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Sanborn St have a pool?
No, 52 Sanborn St does not have a pool.
Does 52 Sanborn St have accessible units?
No, 52 Sanborn St does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Sanborn St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52 Sanborn St has units with dishwashers.
Does 52 Sanborn St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 52 Sanborn St has units with air conditioning.
