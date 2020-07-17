52 Sanborn St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Do you want the feel of living in Beacon Hill without the traffic to Boston, well look no further, the Old Schoolhouse is your next home! You'll be taken right away with the beautiful entry way and common areas leading to the elevator and then you will begin to feel all the charm of Beacon Hill, exposed brick walls in the unit and around the complex. This Dramatic Penthouse unit is GORGEOUS and features an open floor plan with 2 bedrooms, two baths (first floor bath has shower), a fireplace dining room, lots of skylights showing off fabulous views and so much sunlight. New High efficiency HVAC in all units. The kitchen has granite counters, shaker cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. A REAL BEAUTY...