Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this lovely bright beautiful home. Spacious two bedrooms, 1.5 bath duplex. Open floor plan has great living and entertainment space with a fireplace . The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space which opens to a breakfast bar overlooking the dinning area with rich honey stained hardwood floors. Enjoy the deck and expansive lawn that overlooks a gorgeous side yard. Sun drenched living room with skylights and a vaulted ceiling. Both bedrooms also have bright natural lighting, gleaming hardwood floors and ample closet space. 1 car garage adds extra storage if needed. Private appointments only. Easy to show. Call today.