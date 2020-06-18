796 Church Street

Amenities

Large 3-4 bedroom Cape style home in a convenient North End location. This home features a large living room with a decorative brick fire place (non-functioning), and is partially open to the kitchen. The kitchen is fully equipped with a microwave, range, dishwasher and refrigerator. With a neutral color palette throughout, it will be easy to turn this property into your home. Many of the rooms offer built in shelving and/or cabinets for additional storage space. The garage is not included in this rental. Tenant is provided with one off-street parking space on the left side of the driveway.