New Bedford, MA
796 Church Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:04 AM

796 Church Street

796 Church Street · (508) 999-4424
Location

796 Church Street, New Bedford, MA 02745
Pine Hill Acres

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 3-4 bedroom Cape style home in a convenient North End location. This home features a large living room with a decorative brick fire place (non-functioning), and is partially open to the kitchen. The kitchen is fully equipped with a microwave, range, dishwasher and refrigerator. With a neutral color palette throughout, it will be easy to turn this property into your home. Many of the rooms offer built in shelving and/or cabinets for additional storage space. The garage is not included in this rental. Tenant is provided with one off-street parking space on the left side of the driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 796 Church Street have any available units?
796 Church Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 796 Church Street have?
Some of 796 Church Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 796 Church Street currently offering any rent specials?
796 Church Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 796 Church Street pet-friendly?
No, 796 Church Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Bedford.
Does 796 Church Street offer parking?
Yes, 796 Church Street does offer parking.
Does 796 Church Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 796 Church Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 796 Church Street have a pool?
No, 796 Church Street does not have a pool.
Does 796 Church Street have accessible units?
No, 796 Church Street does not have accessible units.
Does 796 Church Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 796 Church Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 796 Church Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 796 Church Street does not have units with air conditioning.
